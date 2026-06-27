The Crude Life Vault: Taking Control of the Narrative in Oil & Gas

In a time when the energy industry faces relentless external pressure, The Crude Life Morning Show’s “Play Hard, Work Hard” continues to deliver a much-needed platform for open conversation, industry insight, and a healthy dose of humor. Hosted by Jason Spiess alongside co-host Sterling, the latest episode blended serious discussion on pressing challenges with lighthearted moments that reflect the resilient spirit of oil and gas professionals.

Reclaiming the Narrative: From “Fracking” to “Freedom Juicing”

The show opened with a call for the industry to proactively shape its own story rather than remain reactive. Bailey Midkiff of William Insulation Company (WIC) joined the conversation and enthusiastically endorsed Sterling’s playful rebrand of hydraulic fracturing as “freedom juicing.”

As Midkiff noted, the term “frack” carries uncomfortable connotations—fractures in dams, relationships, or bones—while “freedom juicing” evokes liberation of resources and aligns with the American dream. The segment underscored a broader point: the industry must reclaim language and messaging to counter negative perceptions. Midkiff, drawing from his fourth-generation oil and gas background, emphasized that predictable boom-and-bust cycles are the unfortunate norm, driven by politics, capital allocation, and market forces. Yet companies like WIC remain committed to growth through new hires, expanded services (insulation, fireproofing, scaffolding, and more), and maintaining strong ties across the supply chain.

The North Face Controversy: Hypocrisy, Prejudice, and Business Reality

A major focus of the episode was the North Face (VF Corporation) decision to reject business from an oil and gas company, citing environmental concerns. Both Midkiff and later guest Ron Gusek, President of Liberty Oil Field Services, addressed the frustration and contradictions inherent in the move.

Midkiff described it as “rank prejudice” and a “safe protest,” noting that oil and gas companies will continue purchasing necessary FR clothing and gear regardless of corporate statements. Gusek expanded on this, highlighting the deep hypocrisy: North Face products rely on petroleum-based materials, global supply chains powered by oil and gas, and the very energy abundance that enables modern recreation and exploration—the core of the company’s brand ethos.

Gusek eloquently framed the bigger picture: access to affordable energy from oil and gas has lifted billions out of poverty, reduced the hours needed to afford basic necessities like lighting, and created the leisure time that allows outdoor pursuits. Turning away from the industry that made their business model possible ignores 150 years of human progress.

Both guests stressed the need for positive engagement over boycotts or negativity. Gusek praised Innovex Downhole Solutions for their thoughtful, fact-based response letter and called for renewed dialogue grounded in reality rather than absolutes.

Industry Outlook: Wyoming Momentum and Broader Challenges

The episode featured positive news from Wyoming, where the Bureau of Land Management approved 5,000 new oil and gas wells in Converse County, potentially creating up to 8,000 jobs and generating significant federal revenue. Midkiff expressed measured optimism for a conservative rebound in rig activity.

Gusek provided a nationwide perspective from Liberty Oil Field Services’ operations spanning the Bakken to the Eagle Ford. While 2020 brought challenges across all basins, the company maintained presence everywhere and anticipates gradual recovery. He noted the importance of open communication with regulators, especially in stringent environments like Colorado, to balance environmental stewardship with economic viability and operational success.

Predictions, Resolutions, and a Dose of Perspective

In lighter segments, the hosts revisited ambitious (and often wildly inaccurate) predictions for 2020 made years earlier—flying houses, personal helicopters, telepathy, vegetarianism for all, and even candy from underwear. The exercise served as a humorous reminder that the future rarely unfolds as forecasted, encouraging resilience and adaptability.

New Year’s resolutions were shared, with Midkiff advocating for less screen time—a timely suggestion after a year dominated by remote work and virtual connection.

The show highlighted sponsors including Swan Energy, American Directional Driller (with their impressive 40-foot tape measure designed specifically for oilfield needs), and others. Special thanks went to listeners and partners, including a holiday plant from “The Crude Life sisters” in Texas, signaling upcoming initiatives like “Real Oil Women of The Crude Life.”

Looking Ahead

As 2020 closes and a new administration approaches, Play Hard, Work Hard reinforced core themes: the oil and gas industry provides essential energy that underpins modern life, innovation must continue, and professionals must reclaim control of the narrative through facts, positivity, and proactive engagement.

From insulation and FR clothing to pressure pumping and regulatory navigation, the episode showcased the depth, humor, and determination that define the Crude Life. As Jason Spiess and Sterling remind listeners: energy is more than an industry—it’s a way of life.

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The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

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