The Crude Life Vault: Stephen Heins on Climate Realism, Energy Independence & the Stories Oil & Gas Still Need to Tell

Jason Spiess sat down with longtime energy communicator Stephen Heins, founder of The Word Merchant, LLC, during the third day of the Bakken Conference for a wide-ranging conversation that cut through the usual talking points. What emerged was a clear-eyed defense of practical energy policy, a sharp critique of climate alarmism, and a call for the oil and gas industry to finally tell its own best stories.

Heins, then 73 and freshly returned from a brief retirement, described himself as a “one-man band” who had spent nearly two decades helping companies communicate. He had already earned a place in Alec Klein’s book Stealing Time as a persistent thorn in the side of AOL Time Warner—“the aging flower child” and “their biggest nightmare.” That same combative clarity was on full display in Bismarck.

Climate Change: Alarmists vs. Lukewarmers

Spiess opened with the subject many energy conferences still tiptoe around: climate change. Heins rejected the dominant narrative outright.

“We’re sort of a split personality,” he said. On one side stand the alarmists who believe every policy decision from this moment forward will either save or doom humanity. On the other are the “lukewarmers” and climate agnostics who accept that the climate is changing but insist the conversation stay grounded in what the science actually shows rather than catastrophe rhetoric.

He pointed to then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s proposed red-team/blue-team exercise as a healthy, if overdue, model: let both sides present their evidence in the open and let the public weigh credibility. The current debate, Heins argued, had instead been conducted “behind the screen and behind the door,” turning climate policy into something closer to religion than science—emotionally charged, immune to evidence, and dangerous precisely because it discards logic.

Heins was equally blunt about the human cost of ignoring development priorities. Roughly 1.5 billion people still lacked clean water, another billion lacked reliable electricity, and half the planet lived without dependable heat or proper sanitation. Debating emissions targets among wealthy nations while those realities persist, he said, amounts to “arguments among ourselves, like spoiled brats.”

North American Energy & “Trump Oil”

The conversation turned to a theme that had already surfaced at the conference: the idea of three borders—Canada, Mexico, and California—and the emerging concept of “Trump oil,” meaning a continental rather than purely national energy strategy.

Heins preferred markets and capital formation over pure nationalism.

“Private sector, individuals, capital formation,” he said. “Some people call it profit, but they really have the wrong sense of it. Capital formation is the pot of money that is used to develop new pipelines, to build new transmission lines in parts of the world that don’t have them at all.”

He was skeptical of Mexico’s long pattern of nationalizing and then denationalizing its energy sector—an approach shared by other resource-rich but poorly governed states. Big business, for all its flaws, remained preferable to “autocratic countries being run by one or two people.”

Progress under the Trump administration would still be slow, Heins cautioned. Environmental groups had stockpiled money and mastered the courts; every regulatory rollback would be contested. Real change would require visible successes before the political climate could shift more permanently.

The Untold Fracking Story

Where the industry most needed better storytelling, Heins argued, was around hydraulic fracturing and the petrochemical boom it enabled.

Fracking had lowered oil and natural-gas prices, reduced the geopolitical leverage of adversarial producers, and flooded the market with cheap feedstock for plastics, chemicals, and advanced materials. The United States was then building more than 300 petrochemical plants on the strength of that feedstock. U.S. emissions had fallen roughly 12 percent over the previous dozen years—driven far more by market forces than by federal mandates.

The same low-cost natural gas was beginning to reach Europe and Asia through expanded LNG exports, displacing dirtier fuels such as coal, charcoal, and biomass. Heins noted the stark contrast with indoor air-pollution deaths in parts of Africa, estimated in the millions annually from the simple act of cooking and heating with traditional biomass. Against that backdrop, debates over marginal domestic emission reductions looked grotesquely out of proportion.

He was equally critical of the EPA’s regulatory overreach under the Clean Power Plan and Waters of the United States rule, which he said threatened to subordinate state and federal agencies to a single bureaucracy heavy with lawyers. The agency, in his view, had repeatedly overstepped its statutory boundaries.

A Communicator Looking for the Next Good Story

Heins made clear he was not interested in polishing the image of complacent incumbents. He preferred emerging companies with genuine innovation and a compelling narrative to tell—companies still building their markets and raising capital. Oil and utilities, he observed, had long suffered from a “monopolistic arrogance” that left them poor advocates for their own achievements.

His own re-entry into the public debate had been triggered by the Clean Power Plan in 2014. A friend had offered to underwrite conference travel if Heins would stay engaged; three consecutive Forbes pieces later, the arrangement continued. Heins compared the moment to Abraham Lincoln’s return to politics after the Kansas-Nebraska Act—an overreach so clear that silence was no longer an option.

At the time of the interview he had grown a LinkedIn following from a few hundred to more than 9,000 by consistently sharing and commenting on energy and regulatory news, reaching the community of professionals who actually worked in the sector.

Final Thoughts & Word

Heins closed with a simple hierarchy of priorities: sanitary living conditions, reliable heat, and electricity for the billions who still lack them. Everything else, he suggested, belonged in a lower grade of discussion.

“Any of these other discussions seem like they should go back to kindergarten. This is a graduate program.”

For readers of The Crude Life, the interview remains a useful time capsule—an unvarnished argument that energy abundance and human development are not obstacles to environmental progress but its necessary foundation, and that the industry’s greatest remaining deficit is not technology or capital, but the willingness to tell that story clearly.

Interview from 2016 at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck, ND.