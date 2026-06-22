The Crude Life Vault: Play Hard Work Hard Episode One

There’s no better way to kick off the day than with coffee, camaraderie, and a healthy dose of unfiltered conversation. On an episode from The Crude Life Vault, Play Hard Work Hard, hosts Jason Spiess and Sterling delivered exactly that — blending humor, heart, and hard-hitting industry insight in their signature format.

“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” Spiess opened with his trademark energy. “Today is a fantastic day, and here’s one reason why: a smile never goes out of style.”

From the jump, the show lives up to its name. The first hour is all about fun — sponsor shoutouts, listener mail (yes, actual Pony Express-style letters still arrive), and plenty of banter.

Spiess received custom hats from Jeff Roach of Houston International Equipment, prompting an impromptu measurement session with the show’s 40-foot tape measure from sponsor American Directional Driller.

“This thing looks bulletproof,” Spiess quipped. “If you ain’t got any brass knuckles around, that thing will come in handy on your way to the parking lot.”

Growing Up Aramco: Sterling’s Global Perspective

A highlight of the morning was Sterling sharing his unique upbringing as an “Aramco Brat.” Born to a father who worked for Saudi Aramco, Sterling spent much of his childhood on the massive Dhahran compound — a self-contained community blending small-town America with international flair.

“We lived on what I think was the largest compound that Aramco had,” he recalled. “It had four Olympic-sized pools, tennis courts, snack bars — all free.” Schools were American-style with an international mix of teachers. For Sterling, it instilled a deep, nuanced respect for the oil and gas industry without ever working directly in it.

“I’ve never worked in it,” he noted, “but I grew up in it.”

This perspective — practical, moderate, and appreciative of the industry’s global impact — is exactly what Spiess says is often missing in today’s conversations.

“People who have grown up and benefited from it are the best ambassadors,” Spiess observed.

The conversation touched on cultural contrasts, women’s roles on the compound versus outside it, and the shared experiences of thousands in the Aramco expat community. It humanized the industry in a way that goes beyond rigs and barrels.

Myth-Busting and Real-World Headlines

True to the “Play Hard” spirit, the duo tackled lighthearted myth-busting: the Great Wall of China isn’t visible from the moon, those iconic polo shirts feature crocodiles not alligators, and SOS doesn’t stand for “Save Our Ship” or “Save Our Souls” — it was chosen simply because it’s easy to transmit in Morse code.

Then the tone shifted to “News, Rumors, and Newspeak.” The hosts dissected a troubling incident in Aspen, Colorado, where vandals tagged “Earth First!” on Black Hills Energy sites, cutting heat and hot water to roughly 3,500 customers in winter weather. The company responded swiftly with thousands of space heaters.

Spiess and Sterling pushed back on soft-pedaling the event.

“When you start taking heat away from people in the wintertime to try to make a point…” Spiess said, highlighting the real human impact on families, the elderly, and vulnerable residents.

They questioned media framing and the fine line between activism and actions that endanger lives, calling for more balanced, honest coverage.

Bitcoin, Flaring Solutions, and the Future of Energy

In the “Work Hard” hour, the show welcomed Tom Massero of Great American Mining for a deep dive into Bitcoin mining using stranded natural gas in the Bakken. Massero described their operations as turning waste gas into value via generators powering shipping-container data centers.

“It’s simply this: We’re taking stranded gas… and giving the producer value for it,” he explained.

The units act as “digital pipelines,” offering a cleaner alternative to flaring while creating new revenue streams. With Bitcoin’s price surge, interest from producers has grown.

Massero shared a bigger vision: Bitcoin mining as a Trojan horse for innovation in energy, potentially reducing the need for extensive new pipeline infrastructure. He addressed volatility, adoption (from NFL players to major corporations like MicroStrategy and Mass Mutual), and the empowering nature of decentralized currency.

“Once you hold that Bitcoin in your own custody, no one can come steal it,” he noted. For oil and gas producers, the economics are compelling — especially as natural gas prices trend lower, making on-site power production even more attractive.

Spiess connected it back to the show’s mission: educating listeners on forward-thinking solutions that benefit producers, mineral owners, states, and the environment.

From handwritten thank-you notes and sponsor swag to global childhood stories, environmental debates, and cutting-edge tech like Bitcoin mining, The Crude Life Morning Show reflects the full spectrum of the industry — human, innovative, resilient, and unapologetically real.

As Spiess often reminds listeners: “Energy is more than an industry, it’s a way of life.”

The Play Hard Work Hard Morning Show is from January 2021.

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