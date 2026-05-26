Play Hard Work Hard Debuts with Energy, Stories, and Industry Insight

The Crude Life Vault: Today’s episode is the launched daily morning show with a pilot episode that perfectly captured the spirit of its new format: Play Hard, Work Hard.

Hosted by Jason Spiess, along with co-host Sterling, the show blends high-energy entertainment in the first hour with substantive industry conversations in the second — delivering exactly what the oil and gas community has been missing: authentic voices, real talk, and a balanced perspective on the industry.

Play Hard: Fun, Stories, and Industry Culture

The opening hour set a lively tone with music from the Moody River Band (available free at FreeRockandRoll.net), banter, and the introduction of recurring segments.

Sterling, who grew up on an Aramco oil camp in Saudi Arabia from second grade through ninth grade, was officially welcomed as co-host.

His upcoming weekly segment, “Sterling Saudi Stories”, promises to bring unique expat tales from the “Aramco Brats” community — adding an international flavor and rich personal history to the show.

The debut also featured the new Shale Play USA segment, highlighting activity across multiple basins:

Lake Charles, Louisiana (Bayou Energy and Repair Services)

Permian Basin sand logistics and cost savings

Great American Mining’s Bitcoin mining using flared gas in the Rockies

Jason and Sterling discussed everything from “freedom juicing” (a playful new term for fracking) to economic realities, sponsor opportunities, and the show’s mission of “Strength in Numbers.”

Work Hard: Strong Industry Voices

The second hour delivered substantive content with two pre-recorded interviews:

The Crude Life correspondent Genneca Hauser interviewed Dan Haley, then-President of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association (COGA). Haley discussed the constant regulatory battles in Colorado, the importance of the “Colorado Molecule,” and the need for realistic energy conversations rather than unrealistic 2040 all-renewable mandates. He emphasized innovation, public health, and the industry’s commitment to cleaner operations.

Jason Spiess spoke with Kathleen Sgaama, then-President of the Western Energy Alliance, who represents the Rocky Mountain region and beyond (excluding California).

Sgaama addressed federal lands issues, the expected challenges under the incoming Biden administration, the critical role of federal minerals in the West, and the industry’s outsized contributions to emissions reductions through natural gas displacing coal.

Both interviews underscored a consistent theme: the industry is ready to engage in honest dialogue about climate, innovation, and energy reality — even as it faces regulatory and political headwinds.

The Crude Life Morning Show is more than content — it’s a platform built by the industry, for the industry.

Interviews and topics from 2020

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The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

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