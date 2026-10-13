The Crude Life Vault: Pipe Nation Available on Amazon Prime

Docu-drama depicts crude, raw and real life experiences in the oil and gas field with human interest storylines including family issues, drugs and mental health.

An independent oil and gas movie has been picked up by a major streaming network – Amazon Prime Video.

Pipe Nation, which began production in 2020, was originally meant to be a television series for Netflix, but was dropped at the midnight hour due to the controversy and political issues involving Climate Change and Oil and Gas Development

During the interview with Pipe Nation producer Raoul Bhatt and actor Mike Vickers, they explain how the film was repurposed to a short film for Amazon Prime Video after they expressed an interest in the film.

The film includes real-life stories of pipe liners and addresses issues such as mental health, drug use, and sex in the industry.

The importance of staying true to the industry’s reality and the need for mental health support for family-owned businesses in the supply chain was emphasized.

Additionally, a film project about a single mother working in the industry was discussed.

The negative perception of the industry and workers, and the future of the industry were also examined. Overall, the film was praised for humanizing the industry through storytelling.

The plot: As an oil pipeline nears completion, a group of roughnecks clash with a rural township, cutthroat ecowarriors, and a vicious motorcycle gang to get the job done.

Hardwell is a fictional town near the border of two provinces at odds with each other. Meanwhile, the camp Ashley and Ty work at is called Kilometer 72.

They have just crossed over into a province whose energy values don’t align with their own and run into protests and antipathy. A single, debt-ridden mother takes a job as a pipe labourer at a remote camp near the town of Hardwell.

As tensions grow between workers and neighboring communities, Ashley is challenged to protect the industry and her only source of income.

Forming an unlikely bond with a member of her crew, Ashley and Ty help one another navigate hostile working conditions and the complexities of an industry in transition. Pipe Nation is a fictional analysis of the historical, political and economic significance of pipelines.

It works to illuminate the unique relationships between individual citizens and the webs of steel which lie below.

Pipe Nation has won over 10 film festival awards.

Synopsis: As an oil pipeline nears completion, a group of Pipeliners clash with a rural township, cutthroat ecowarriors, and a vicious motorcycle gang to get the job done.

Starring: Mike Vickers, Gin Ford, Nat Gambler, Geoff Shangh, Patrick Lundeen, Dallas Soonias, Nels Lennarson, Alexis Mckenna, Georgina Lightning, Griffin Cork, Anna Primiani, Nimet Kanji, Steve Dhillon, John Warkentin, Jennifer Boudreau, Krishna Tailor, Shane Conneryvolk, Danger Cats

Produced by: Raoul Bhatt, Dan Svedberg, Krishna Tailor, Dylan Schiewe, Christian Adam

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