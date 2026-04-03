The Crude Life Vault: Patterson Oil Talks About Crude Blessings

Roe Patterson on “Crude Blessings”: From One-Rig Startup to $4 Billion Drilling Giant – Lessons in Integrity, Faith, and Hard Work

In this episode of The Crude Life Vault, host Jason Spiess sat down with Roe Patterson, CEO of Basic Energy Services and author of the new book Crude Blessings. The conversation offered a deeply personal look at the oil and gas industry through the lens of family legacy, business evolution, and timeless values.

A Family Legacy in Oil & Gas

Roe Patterson grew up in the industry. His father, a former schoolteacher and basketball referee who had roughnecked his way through college, co-founded a drilling company in 1977 with just one rig after a Thanksgiving conversation with his brother-in-law. Today, that same company — Patterson Drilling — operates nearly 300 rigs and boasts a market capitalization exceeding $4 billion, making it one of the largest drilling contractors in the world at its peak.

Despite early exposure to the demanding oilfield life, Roe initially planned to escape it. He pursued pre-med studies with dreams of becoming a physician, even working for Caterpillar in their large industrial engine division after college. However, the pull of the industry proved too strong. He eventually joined the family business, gaining invaluable experience in operations and the challenges of running a public company following its 1993 IPO.

After several years, Roe left to start his own oilfield businesses, later selling them and joining Basic Energy Services. He rose through the ranks and has served as CEO since 2013.

The Industry’s Rapid Transformation

Spiess and Patterson discussed how dramatically the oil and gas sector has changed in recent years, particularly with the shift from vertical to horizontal, long-lateral wells. Technology has reshaped everything from drilling techniques to workforce requirements.

Key observations from Roe Patterson:

The caliber of employees has risen to match advancing technology.

Automation has significantly improved safety by keeping hands and fingers out of harm’s way (“slinging chains” is largely a thing of the past).

Workers have shown remarkable adaptability, rising to meet new challenges.

While injuries still occur when people bypass procedures, the industry has made major strides in safety and automation.

Patterson noted that the business today is “mind-blowing” compared to just 3–5 years ago, with far less vertical work and much more emphasis on advanced horizontal drilling.

“Crude Blessings”: The Story Behind the Book

The inspiration for Crude Blessings came from a conversation Roe had with his teenage children about their grandfather’s remarkable journey. Realizing how much of the story they didn’t know — events that happened before they were born or when they were very young — he decided to document it for his family and a wider audience.

The book chronicles his father’s life: the triumphs of building a major drilling company, the repeated near-failures and financial struggles, battles with adversity, and a late-in-life turn to faith amid Alzheimer’s disease. Roe emphasizes that we often learn more from failures than successes, and he highlights his father’s unwavering commitment to integrity — treating employees, competitors, customers, and vendors with the same respect and fairness.

A memorable anecdote in the book involves his father loaning a critical piece of equipment to a direct competitor in need, with no expectation of payment or return favor. Patterson contrasts this with modern business practices that can feel more cutthroat, arguing that the mantra of “doing the right thing” and ethical treatment of people is increasingly rare but still powerful.

Faith, Ethics, and Business Values

Faith plays a significant role in the discussion. While not always openly discussed in the industry, Roe believes people of faith are more common in oil and gas than many realize — especially given the boom-and-bust cycles that naturally drive prayer and reliance on something greater.

For his father, Alzheimer’s ultimately became the catalyst for finding faith, a silver lining Roe hopes others don’t need to wait for.

The book also touches on broader societal themes:

Honesty and integrity sometimes being viewed as weaknesses in today’s world.

The importance of ethical capitalism and treating people well both at work and in personal life.

Core principles that apply far beyond oil and gas — being a good parent, a hard worker, and someone who lives with integrity and faith.

Capital, Startups, and Changing Business Models

Patterson drew a sharp contrast between startup culture in his father’s era and today:

Then : Founders raised modest equity from friends/associates and borrowed from banks, often personally guaranteeing loans. Skin in the game was high; failure risked everything.

Now: Private equity firms dominate funding. Entrepreneurs often have less personal capital at risk, fewer personal guarantees, and operate with “other people’s money.”

This shift, Roe noted, fundamentally changes the dynamics of ownership, risk, and accountability.

For Roe, writing the book was deeply therapeutic — a way to process the loss of his father in 2015 after a nine-year battle with Alzheimer’s. It brought both tears and laughter as he reflected on lessons of resilience, hard work, and never giving up on one’s principles.

He hopes readers walk away inspired: no obstacle is insurmountable if you keep grinding, stay true to your values, and treat people right. The story isn’t just for the oil patch — it’s a book about life, business, fatherhood, and overcoming trials.

Crude Blessings is available on Amazon, e-books platforms, and at crudeblessings.com.

Roe Patterson’s June 2018 interview with Jason Spiess delivers more than an industry recap — it’s a heartfelt tribute to a pioneer father and a reminder that timeless values like integrity, hard work, and faith still matter in business and in life.

In an era of rapid technological change and shifting capital structures, the human stories and ethical foundations behind great companies remain as relevant as ever.

Whether you’re in oil and gas or any other field, Crude Blessings offers practical wisdom wrapped in an engaging family success story.

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