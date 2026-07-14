The Crude Life Vault: New Beginnings After Industry

In a candid and wide-ranging conversation on The Crude Life, host Jason Spiess welcomed Brittany Diederich to discuss her new podcast venture and her evolving career path. The August 2022 interview explored themes of authenticity, identity, family business dynamics, and the blending of personal and professional lives.

A New Chapter: “Business Lesbian”

Diederich introduced her podcast, Business Lesbian with Brittany Diederich, noting that while early episodes feature queer guests (including friends Molly Swanston of Swanston Equipment and Megan McDougall), the show is open to interviewing people from all backgrounds. The title is intentionally direct — a reflection of her authentic self after years in the family construction business.

“If it offends you that the show is called Business Lesbian… maybe we won’t enjoy the content. But it’s just who I am.” — Brittany Diederich

The first episode dropped shortly before the interview, with more episodes “in the can.” Diederich built the website herself (thebusinesslesbian.com) and the show is available on major platforms including Spotify, iHeartRadio, and others. She also welcomes listener submissions for future guests.

From Construction to Podcasting

Diederich has deep roots in North Dakota’s construction industry. She began working at Industrial Builders (IBI) right after high school at age 18, starting on a road milling crew as one of the few women on site. As the president’s daughter, she acknowledged the “nepotism cloak” provided some protection but emphasized earning credibility through hard work and authenticity.

She described construction culture as becoming more tolerant over time, though not yet fully “pro-diversity.” Her visibility as an out lesbian often made her the first (or only) queer person many coworkers had known, leading to meaningful — sometimes uncomfortable — conversations.

Diederich is now transitioning out of the family business while finishing graduate school. She cited wanting to feel fully “all in” as a key reason for the change.

Personal Life, Marriage, and Authenticity

Diederich and her wife Chelsea have been married since 2016 (met after high school; wedding in Minnesota following Obergefell). They are preparing legal safeguards in case of potential challenges to marriage equality. She spoke openly about the importance of being visible — “I have to come out all the time” — because she doesn’t fit stereotypes. Jason praised her classy approach to integrating her personal life into her professional presence on social media.

The conversation touched on broader topics:

Language and identity : Queer as a catch-all term, the “alphabet mafia” (a phrase Diederich referenced lightheartedly), and how intent matters more than specific labels.

Comedy and free speech : Both hosts reflected on evolving cultural sensitivities and the value of humor in advancing thought.

Social media and work-life boundaries: The pandemic blurred lines between personal and professional. Diederich noted that employees represent their organizations, but authenticity builds stronger connections. Jason emphasized ethics as the key boundary for The Crude Life.

Diederich plans episodes with business owners (including potentially Skylar Dutton of Thunder Coffee), educators, and other passionate professionals. The podcast stems from her love of good conversations and desire to highlight people doing meaningful work during her own professional transition.

Jason wished her luck and noted the value of recording inspiring discussions for a wider audience.

Interview from August 2022.

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