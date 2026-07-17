The Crude Life Vault: Moving Dirt in the Digital World

Luke Eggebraaten, author of The Digital Dirt World: The Ultimate Guide for Construction Companies to Succeed Online and founder of Phaser Marketing. The conversation offered practical insights for construction, excavation, and related “dirt world” businesses looking to strengthen their digital footprint.

The “Dirt World” and a Focused Marketing Strategy

Eggebraaten explained that the term “dirt world” was popularized by BuildWit and encompasses excavation, mining, demolition, and related heavy construction fields. After starting a general digital marketing agency in 2019, Phaser Marketing made a strategic pivot in 2021 to serve only companies in this niche.

The decision to say “no” to other opportunities — even lucrative ones like grocery store chains — was initially challenging but proved highly effective. By focusing exclusively on excavation and demolition companies (now serving about 35 clients across the U.S. and Canada), the agency became true specialists in the sector’s unique SEO needs, hiring challenges, and branding opportunities.

Phaser Marketing’s Three-Phase Approach

Eggebraaten outlined the agency’s structured programs tailored to company size and goals:

Phase 1 – Set Your Foundation (targeted at six-figure excavation companies, roughly $350K–$1.2M revenue): Website development, hosting/management, and foundational SEO to drive leads and attract workers.

Phase 2 – Grow Your Brand (for seven-figure companies): Full-service support including graphic design, paid advertising, and deeper integration as an outsourced digital marketing department.

Phase 3 – Dominate Your Market (for $10M–$100M+ companies): Custom digital strategies that complement in-house teams and address specific gaps.

This phased model allows businesses to scale their online efforts without the overhead of full-time internal hires.

The Book: A Practical Guide for Construction Professionals

The Digital Dirt World (available on Amazon for $15.99 in paperback, with links also on phasermarketing.com) serves as a crash course for construction owners, operators, and students. At 127 pages across 13 chapters, it covers:

How search engines work and SEO basics

Optimizing Google Business Profiles

Social media strategies

Tangible steps for getting started online

Eggebraaten emphasized the book is written specifically for the roughly 1% of readers deeply embedded in construction — from young entrepreneurs with their first mini excavator to multi-generation septic company owners. However, the core marketing frameworks are transferable to other industries. He positions himself as a resource first and marketer second, encouraging readers to reach out with questions.

Beyond Marketing: Podcasting, Racing, and Community

Eggebraaten also discussed his other ventures, including co-hosting the Dirtbags Podcast with Luke Payne of Black Iron Dirt and Demolition. The show delivers in-depth business conversations on bidding, insurance, transitioning between market segments, and marketing — all delivered in an easy-to-consume format for people in the field.

He shared enthusiasm for Turf Wars Racing, a fun side business with partners in Minnesota that brings off-road and side-by-side racing events to county fairs and tracks, engaging participants from age 4 to 77.

The episode touched on community involvement, such as Eggebraaten’s sponsorship and participation in the Detroit Lakes Polar Plunge (which raised a record $56,000 this year), and light discussion around ESG/sustainability storytelling for construction companies.

Eggebraaten’s message was clear: Niche down, deliver real value, and use digital tools to tell your story. Whether you’re a small excavation outfit or a larger operation, intentional online branding and marketing can drive growth, attract talent, and elevate the entire industry.

The book The Digital Dirt World is now available on Amazon. You can also connect with Luke Eggebraaten via LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook, or learn more at phasermarketing.com.

Interview is from April 2023.

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