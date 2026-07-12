The Crude Life Vault: Missouri River Resources CEO David Williams on Survival, Drilling Plans, and Tribal Energy Development

In a recent episode of The Crude Life, host Jason Spiess sat down with Dave Williams, CEO of Missouri River Resources, the tribal oil company of the Three Affiliated Tribes on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota. Williams provided a candid look at how his company — and the broader oil patch — navigated the historic downturn of 2016 and what he sees ahead for 2017.

2016: “Survival of the Fittest”

Williams described 2016 as a brutal year defined by low oil prices and necessary belt-tightening. As a smaller operator, Missouri River Resources had some advantages in agility. “We’re keeping it slim,” he said, noting that the company had to lay off personnel but remained focused on paying bills and maintaining production.

He highlighted the global nature of oil markets, pointing to production cuts by OPEC, non-OPEC nations, and the industry-wide theme of “rebalancing.” Williams expressed optimism that a price range of $65–$70 per barrel would be sustainable for producers, consumers, and economies worldwide.

2017 Outlook: Focused on Drilling and Expansion

Looking ahead, Williams said the company’s primary focus remains drilling. Missouri River Resources has acquired significant acreage and is preparing to drill 23 wells in a key project area on the reservation. He noted that their bank is now optimistic and supportive, a stark contrast to early 2016 when financing was nearly impossible with oil prices in the $20s.

Williams emphasized the importance of patience and process, particularly when operating on federal trust lands. Projects require coordination with the BLM and BIA, which adds layers of time and complexity.

Tribal Energy Sovereignty and Collaboration

A significant portion of the conversation centered on tribal energy development. Williams discussed outreach to other tribes, noting that the Southern Ute Tribe in Colorado has streamlined its processes significantly, reportedly reducing heavy reliance on the BIA. He stressed that while tribes operate under federal fiduciary responsibility, long-term success depends on building internal capacity and shared vision.

On workforce development, Williams highlighted progress in partnering with the Petroleum Council to provide education, degrees, and scholarships for Native Americans to enter the oil and gas industry.

Reservation and Industry-Wide Rebalancing

Spiess asked about the broader impact on the reservation and local communities. Williams observed that many smaller (and some larger) companies filed for bankruptcy or conducted major layoffs, with service companies like Halliburton also feeling the pain. Hotels and local businesses had to lower rates to survive.

As prices recovered toward the mid-$50s, Williams noted positive signs: rigs returning, previously drilled but unfracked wells being completed, and renewed activity. He cautioned, however, against over-enthusiasm that could lead to another supply glut.

Long-Term Tribal Strategy: Production Over Royalties

Williams made a strong case for active participation in upstream operations. By drilling their own wells, the tribe captures 100% of the returns rather than the typical 18% royalty when operators drill on tribal lands. “This is the people’s company,” he said, outlining ambitious plans to eventually drill another 125 wells, provided economics remain positive.

He stressed disciplined capital spending, relying on expert teams to evaluate drilling locations, costs, and transportation. Williams expressed a desire to move away from trucking toward more efficient pipeline transportation, while underscoring the industry’s need for strong corporate social responsibility and pipeline safety to maintain public trust.

Williams closed on a note of cautious optimism grounded in long-term vision. He acknowledged the challenges of changing tribal and federal leadership but emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and “keeping that fire burning” — a mentality the Southern Utes have demonstrated over nearly 20 years of energy development.

Missouri River Resources continues to position itself as a model for tribal energy sovereignty — balancing economic development, workforce training, and responsible resource management for the benefit of the tribal nation.

Interview conducted January 2017. David Williams, CEO, Missouri River Resources. Hosted by Jason Spiess, The Crude Life.

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