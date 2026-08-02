The Crude Life Vault: Mayor of Odessa (TX) on Oil and Gas

On a bright day at the newly opened Distribution Now warehouse, the energy of the Permian Basin felt tangible. Odessa (TX) Mayor Javier Hoven stood alongside the Jason Spiess for a live conversation that mixed celebration with a clear-eyed look at what it takes to keep West Texas thriving.

The facility marks a practical pivot. After the industry’s downturn and the pressures of inflation, older infrastructure is being retooled into a regional distribution hub. It will serve as a “nursing center” for operations stretching into New Mexico, resupplying satellite locations with fittings, vouchers, and the everyday materials that keep service companies moving.

Hoven framed it as exactly the kind of support the community needs: not extracting minerals from the ground, but strengthening the mid- and small-sized service businesses that employ people and circulate economic dollars.

“This is exactly what we’re built for,” the mayor said. “This is exactly what we’ve been talking about. And this is our first day of business.”

The conversation quickly widened beyond one warehouse. Spiess, a longtime observer of the Bakken and other shale plays noted that research points to roughly 70 percent of U.S. drilling over the next two to three decades coming from the Permian. Hoven did not dispute the concentration. Instead he described a region already preparing for it—while also pushing back against federal policies he believes have held production back.

He pointed to past peaks of five million barrels a day and argued the basin can reach that level again, though not overnight. Tax incentives that once helped the industry self-finance have been complicated, he said, and the administration’s focus on overseas sources has created friction. Yet West Texas continues to innovate, including new approaches to produced water that keep environmental goals in view while supporting production.

Infrastructure, Hoven stressed, is where preparation becomes concrete. The city has already financed major long-term projects, bringing one in $15 million under budget. Discussions are advancing on more than $100 million in capital investment that would run fiber throughout the city limits—an effort designed so residents would not face a monthly fee per meter, with potential savings measured in thousands monthly and millions over time. Broadband remains a challenge in western areas, complicated by the need for Encore and AT&T to renew lines and the resulting costs for fiber providers. Water infrastructure is another priority: renewing a treatment plant and securing additional supply by looking eastward.

Roads have seen heavy Texas Department of Transportation investment. Major segments are finished, east-west corridors are advancing, a roof project is in its final phase, and an overpass on a major highway is next, with a second already planned. Housing is expanding too, with two major developments totaling 2,000 homes underway. Sales-tax growth from the uptick in activity is expected to help offset costs.

The mayor also looked outside oil and gas. Roughly two dozen parties representing a dozen businesses have made contact, including groups from Mexico interested in multi-family apartments downtown and a regional professional soccer league that has eyed Ratliff Stadium as a home. A recyclables-handling facility in Penwell is another prospect, aimed at reducing the high cost of disposing of materials the city currently ships out.

Demographics help explain the interest. In a single decade the county’s population has shifted to about 60 percent Hispanic; more than 70 percent of students are Hispanic. Investors from Mexico, Hoven said, see a familiar demographic and a more stable political climate for capital.

“We have to be able to change our culture to be able to start working regardless of where you’re coming from,” he noted. “If they want to invest those dollars, this is where they want to be.”

Spiess, reflecting on earlier years in the Bakken when a food truck doubled as a radio studio because broadband and Wi-Fi were scarce, underscored why these details matter. People in Houston, Denver, and beyond need to understand that West Texas is building the roads, water systems, fiber, and housing required for sustained activity—and that the region is open to diversification that complements, rather than replaces, its energy foundation.

As the ribbon-cutting approached, Hoven offered a straightforward close: appreciation for the investment, the relocation of workers, and the prospect of a long, prosperous relationship. Distribution Now’s opening is one facility on one day. The larger story is a community that has lived through cycles, retooled what it has, and is deliberately laying the groundwork—physical, digital, and cultural—for the next chapter of the Permian and whatever else follows.

Interview from 2021.

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