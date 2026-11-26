In May 2016, with oil prices still grinding through the downturn and North Dakota’s rig count a fraction of its peak, Lynn Helms, then Director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, sat down for a measured but characteristically direct assessment of the Bakken. What follows is drawn from that session.

Helms opened with the same message he and industry leaders had been delivering for months: long-term confidence in the Bakken remained high, and even the nearer-term outlook for 2017 and 2018 was more constructive than the headlines suggested.

Gas Production and Capture

Natural gas production continued to set monthly records, driven by high gas-oil-ratio wells concentrated in the core. That same focus allowed midstream operators to concentrate pipeline and processing investment. Lonesome Creek was already online; Wild Basin and Bear Creek were expected before year-end. Helms expected capture rates to push past the 90 percent threshold—an important milestone after years of flaring concerns. Existing gathering and processing capacity, he said, should largely suffice until a more significant drilling rebound arrived in the 2019–2020 window.

Value-Added Focus: Ethane First

The clearest value-added priority was ethane. Bakken gas is rich—roughly 20 percent ethane—and rising ethane content on the Northern Border system was beginning to limit the ability of gas plants to reject ethane into the residue gas stream. That constraint, Helms noted, created both pressure and opportunity.

The ultimate goal was a polyethylene plant in North Dakota. Large Gulf Coast-scale facilities were likely too ambitious for projected volumes at the time; a smaller plant was viewed as more realistic. Helms estimated that meaningful polyethylene production, if it materialized, would land around 2020 or 2021. Secondary attention was given to natural gas liquids exports. Rail terminals were already exploring a transition from crude to NGLs, particularly propane, with demand signals from Mexico and Asian markets via the West Coast.

Policy Hopes and Pipeline Reality

Asked about the incoming presidential cycle, Helms kept his expectations practical. He hoped for a more coherent, North Dakota-centric federal energy policy influenced by then-Congressman Kevin Cramer—one that addressed regulation, exports, and global competition rather than relying on sound bites. He expressed no interest in investigations of OPEC, reiterating the state’s long-standing preference for competing in open markets after the crude export ban was lifted.

On takeaway, Helms voiced strong support for a proposed connection from the Williston/Trenton area into the Energy East system, which would give Bakken crude access to East Coast refineries by tanker rather than rail. Pipeline capacity could handle current production volumes, he said, but expected growth toward roughly 1.9 million barrels per day later in the decade meant crude-by-rail would remain part of the mix—likely shifting more westward. Eastern pipeline capacity would still be needed to serve the Pennsylvania–New Jersey refining complex.

The DUC Inventory and State Revenue

One of the more concrete fiscal points concerned the inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells—then approaching 1,000. Helms noted that a typical well generated about $300,000 in sales tax, with roughly two-thirds of that amount arriving at completion. That implied approximately $200 million in potential sales-tax revenue sitting in the DUC inventory, a figure larger than the state’s sales-tax shortfall at the time.

State policy, he said, treated the inventory as “money in the bank.” There was no appetite for forcing premature completions simply to collect sales tax. Doing so at low prices would capture the sales tax but forfeit more in oil extraction and production taxes that flow to local governments. Helms expected waiver extensions to end once oil prices held in the $50–$55 range for about 90 days.

Activity Outlook and Efficiency Risks

The consensus Helms described across operators was measured: 2017 would be better but still subdued (likely under 50 rigs); budget cycles in 2018 looked more constructive; a clearer ramp was expected in 2019–2020. Some operators faced lease obligations, including tribal leases, that made keeping a baseline of activity more economic than writing large extension checks.

Cost reductions of roughly 30 percent on both drilling and operating expenses were real, but Helms flagged a practical risk: sustaining those efficiencies during a recovery would depend on attracting workforce back to the basin. He urged local communities to maintain housing and infrastructure readiness so the next upcycle did not recreate earlier bottlenecks.

The Crude Life Vault press conference is from May 2016.

An industry veteran’s take on Helms comments:

“This is classic Helms — equal parts regulator and cheerleader. In May 2016 he was already selling the recovery story while the basin was still in the ditch. The language is carefully optimistic: ‘records,’ ‘great news,’ ‘awesome opportunity,’ ‘money in the bank.’ It reads less like a neutral assessment and more like a sales pitch designed to keep capital, politicians, and local communities onside.