The Crude Life Vault: Liberty's Gusek on Energy Advocacy, Innovation and Facts-Based Dialogue

In a candid and wide-ranging interview at the Shale Energy Resources trade show in Midland, Texas, Ron Gusek, President of Liberty Oilfield Services, joined Jason Spiess to discuss the oil and gas industry’s role in modern life, ongoing challenges with public perception, and Liberty’s proactive steps to address them.

The conversation opened with the company’s high-profile campaign against The North Face. Liberty’s then-CEO Chris Wright publicly called out the outdoor apparel brand—whose products rely heavily on petroleum-based materials—for refusing to sell jackets to oil and gas workers.

Gusek described the decision as emblematic of a broader lack of appreciation for the industry that makes modern life possible.

“We continue to hear this message... that we are against oil and gas and all that they stand for,” Gusek said. “A complete lack of recognition around just how much of our lives revolves around oil and gas.”

He noted the campaign has gained significant traction, drawing international feedback and mainstream media attention, with the goal of sparking a “fact-based, real conversation” about the industry’s importance for decades to come.

Innovation in the Field: Electric Frac Fleets

A major focus of the discussion was Liberty’s development of electric fracturing fleets. While electric fracking is not new, Gusek explained that Liberty chose to be a “faster follower,” learning from early deployments to deliver a superior solution for both crews and customers.

Generation 1 of Liberty’s electric pump is already operating in the Permian Basin alongside traditional fleets. Generation 2 is undergoing durability testing in Houston, with full commercial deployment of a fleet expected by late Q2 or early Q3 of next year. Notably, Liberty opted for natural gas reciprocating engines paired with generators rather than the large gas turbines used by some competitors.

This choice was driven by several factors: better mobility (avoiding massive 75-80 foot, 180,000-pound turbine trailers), a strong emissions profile, and capital efficiency. The system leverages readily available field gas, offering both cost savings and environmental benefits compared to diesel. Gusek emphasized that the solution was designed to make life easier for field crews, not harder, while delivering reliable performance.

A New Approach to ESG Reporting

Liberty recently released its first ESG report, which Gusek described as intentionally different from typical industry documents. Rather than simply checking boxes on incremental improvements, the 84-page report begins with a broad contextual discussion of energy’s role in lifting billions out of poverty, enabling modern living standards, and delivering environmental benefits through higher agricultural yields and reduced land use.

“The first half of that report is a broad conversation on energy and the role it plays in the world,” Gusek explained. Only after establishing that foundation does it address Liberty’s and the industry’s efforts to produce hydrocarbons more cleanly.

Gusek highlighted strong performance in the “S” (Social) pillar, noting the industry’s deep commitment to communities. On Governance (“G”), he pointed to positive shifts toward capital discipline, returns-focused operations, and alignment with shareholders. The Environmental (“E”) discussion stresses that modern energy access is fundamentally good for the planet—reducing deforestation, indoor air pollution, and habitat loss compared to pre-industrial alternatives.

Countering Platitudes with Facts

Both Spiess and Gusek expressed frustration with emotion-driven narratives that overlook oil and gas contributions. They discussed real-world examples, such as natural oil seepage in oceans and landscapes, fertilizer-enabled agricultural efficiency that allows forests to regrow, and the life-saving potential of reliable energy access.

Gusek referenced data showing no upward trends in extreme weather events like tornadoes or hurricane energy in many metrics, pushing back against common media claims. The report includes extensive references to support its points, aiming to equip people with facts for honest conversations.

Spiess, drawing from his background in agriculture and journalism, shared his own journey of shifting perspectives after immersing himself in the industry. He emphasized the need for the sector to better tell its story—“everyday energy for everyday people”—and connect emotionally as effectively as environmental causes have.

Gusek stressed that Liberty is not seeking publicity for its own sake but believes the industry must stand up for the critical role it plays. “We have a billion people in the world who lack access to electricity today... that just isn’t okay,” he said, framing energy abundance as a moral imperative alongside environmental responsibility.

The interview closed with appreciation for industry innovation, calls for continued fact-based advocacy, and recognition that challenges like NIMBYism (Not In My Backyard) remain hurdles to address thoughtfully.

Liberty Oilfield Services’ approach—combining bold public messaging, practical technological advancement, and a comprehensive ESG framework rooted in broader context—reflects a growing willingness within the sector to engage directly with critics and the public. As Gusek noted, the goal is simple: ensure decisions about energy are made with full awareness of both costs and profound benefits to humanity.

The discussion serves as a reminder that, in an era of rapid energy transition talk, companies like Liberty continue to invest in reliable, lower-impact production while advocating for the foundational role of hydrocarbons in human progress.

Interview and feature from June 2021 at the Shale Energy Resources Trade Show

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