The Crude Life Vault: Ken Hall on Building a Native-Owned Energy Future in the Bakken

Ken Hall, Chairman of the Board for Missouri River Resources, doesn’t just talk about empowering Native American communities through energy development — his company is living it.

In a wide-ranging interview on The Crude Life, Hall shared updates on the tribally owned and operated energy company’s progress, the unique advantages of Native-led operations in North Dakota’s Bakken, and a vision rooted in “nation building” that extends far beyond drilling wells.

Missouri River Resources, a company with deep ties to the MHA Nation, aims to become a fully Native American-run energy enterprise — from executives to geologists, pumpers, truck drivers, and support staff. “Their goal is to have a 100% Native American run energy company,” host Jason Spiess noted.

Operating in the Bakken

Despite industry challenges including the oil price downturn and pandemic restructuring, Missouri River Resources maintains eight producing wells that it drilled and operates itself in McKenzie County (with possible overlap into Dunn). As operator and majority owner, the company benefits from tax-exempt status on state extraction and production taxes — a significant competitive advantage in a state known for some of the nation’s higher tax rates on oil.

Hall sees strong potential for growth through partnerships. “The theme we talked about is partnerships… partnering together to drill up acreage,” he said, referencing recent conversations with major players like Continental Resources. Consolidation activity — including Continental’s purchase of Samson and Oasis acquiring QEP — signals what Hall calls “the calm before the storm,” with expectations of increased activity ahead.

Streamlining the Process

Hall recalled the early days of Bakken development on tribal lands, when securing permits could take nine months to a year through a cumbersome 49-step federal process involving multiple agencies. Thanks to advocacy efforts — including work with then-Senator Byron Dorgan and others — a one-stop shop service center was established in Denver, dramatically reducing timelines.

While off-reservation leasing might take as little as three or four days, the improvements on tribal land have helped operators become far more efficient. Hall noted that drilling costs have dropped significantly, from $12-15 million per well early on to roughly $6-7 million today, aided by technology and experience.

Nation Building Through Energy

A central theme of the conversation was “nation building” — the idea of investing in people rather than just distributing resources. Hall referenced research from the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development, contrasting the standard approach with the nation-building model that emphasizes sovereignty, capacity, and local entrepreneurship.

Missouri River Resources puts this into practice by training and hiring enrolled members. Hall highlighted one young pumper — a former high school athlete he coached — who now expertly manages well sites. The company has also supported broader community entrepreneurship, with tribal members opening businesses ranging from floral shops and beauty salons to arts and crafts stores.

“Strong families create strong communities, which creates strong states,” Spiess observed during the discussion. Hall agreed, emphasizing quality-of-life improvements and economic opportunity for MHA Nation members.

Partnerships, Pipelines, and the Federal Relationship

Hall described the relationship between tribes, the state of North Dakota, and industry as a collaborative model that other regions could emulate. He expressed optimism about continued partnerships while acknowledging that the federal relationship “could improve.”

The discussion touched on the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), with Hall noting the majority of the MHA Nation supports energy development due to its direct benefits. He pointed to data from pipeline safety officer Travis Helm showing reduced highway fatalities after DAPL came online, as fewer volatile Bakken barrels moved by truck or rail.

“Pipelines are the safest and most economic way to transport oil,” Hall stated.

Looking Ahead

Missouri River Resources is exploring future partnerships and remains open to opportunities beyond North Dakota. The company’s reputation has drawn international attention — including from Argentina, where officials sought advice on developing oil resources on indigenous lands.

Hall credited the Southern Ute Tribe as an inspiring model, recalling how their leaders “passed the torch” during a visit to the MHA Nation. The company has also partnered with training programs, including initiatives in Farmington, New Mexico, to build a skilled Native workforce.

When asked how others can help amplify the story, Hall pointed to continued media coverage, industry conferences, and simply being good neighbors and partners. “It is a success story,” he said. “It was an idea on paper with my boyhood friend Dave Williams… and boom, here we are.”

Missouri River Resources stands as a powerful example of energy development done the Native way — focused on sovereignty, education, workforce development, and long-term community empowerment in America’s most productive oil play.

As the Bakken continues to evolve, companies like Missouri River Resources are proving that energy extraction and cultural strength can go hand in hand.

Interview from 2021.

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