The Crude Life Vault: Is a Shell Company the American Dream or Minimal Effort Maximum Profit?

On a gorgeous Wednesday hump day, hosts Jason Spies and Sterling kicked off the show with their signature blend of energy, humor, and unfiltered conversation. From challenging listeners to find something beautiful in the day to diving deep into pop culture myths and the future of the oil and gas industry, the episode captured the essence of what makes The Crude Life more than just news—it’s a lifestyle brand rooted in the realities of the patch.

Candy Crush: Busting Myths and Sweet History

The morning play-hard segment kicked off with a fun, fact-filled deep dive into candy lore, sparked by the infamous Pop Rocks and Mikey rumor. Sterling shared how the 1970s urban legend—that Mikey from the Life cereal commercials exploded after mixing Pop Rocks with soda—persisted for nearly a decade. General Foods even sent letters to schools, and the FDA issued statements. MythBusters later tested it on a pig’s stomach (it expanded but didn’t explode).

The conversation expanded into the origins of beloved treats:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups : Created by H.B. Reese, a former Hershey employee who struck out on his own in 1923.

Kraft Caramels : Born during the Depression as a summer-friendly alternative to melting chocolate.

Jujubes, Pez, Three Musketeers, Dum-Dums, Heath, and Jolly Ranchers: Each with quirky backstories, from anti-smoking origins (Pez) to Colorado ice cream parlors (Jolly Rancher).

The segment was pure morning entertainment—equal parts nostalgia, capitalism appreciation, and light-hearted banter. As Jason noted, it’s a reminder of American ingenuity: turning simple ideas (or even shattered dreams) into cultural staples.

The Shell Company: American Dream or Minimal Effort Maximum Profit?

In one of the show’s most entertaining segments, Jason and Sterling explored the idea of building (or buying) a shell company. Sterling, drawing from research and past PPP insights, pitched it as the ultimate low-work, high-reward venture. “Step one: Acquire shell company. Step two: Magic. Step three: Profit.”

They joked about auctioning failed business plans (pager technology, anyone?), the need for a “Patsy” officer, offshore privacy, and names like “Existential Enron.” The discussion touched on legitimate uses for asset management and tax structuring alongside the more notorious reputation. It was classic Crude Life: blending humor with real-world business observations, while acknowledging the Wild West days of the dot-com era and the appeal of doing “as little work as possible for maximum potential.”

Sterling summed it up: “We’ve learned a lot after the last four rounds of bailouts.” The segment highlighted a recurring theme—how entrepreneurs and operators navigate rules, loopholes, and opportunity in tough times.

Industry News: Pay Cuts, Taxes, and Realities on the Ground

The work-hard portion brought sobering updates. A global survey showed nearly one-third of oil and gas workers faced pay cuts in 2020 due to the pandemic-driven demand collapse. Jason emphasized the broader impact beyond direct operators, including trucking, service companies, and local economies not always captured in headline stats.

From Texas, Todd Staples of the Texas Oil & Gas Association warned against new severance taxes and irrational regulations during the legislative session, especially with rig counts at historic lows. The conversation highlighted the industry’s resilience amid layered pressures: pandemic effects, social/regulatory headwinds, and the need to protect the supply chain.

The show also revisited Edwin and Lisa’s firsthand account of January 6 events in D.C., underscoring The Crude Life’s commitment to lifestyle stories that intersect with energy and American life.

Newsmaker Interview: Senator Kevin Kramer on Energy’s Crossroads

The highlight was the re-air of Jason’s conversation with U.S. Senator Kevin Kramer (R-ND). Kramer offered clear-eyed analysis of the incoming Biden-Harris administration, drawing parallels to Obama-Biden policies: potential methane rules, federal leasing restrictions, and slow-walking permits.

Key takeaways:

Federal Minerals Impact : In North Dakota, 48% of spacing units have some federal minerals—creating jurisdictional headaches even on private land.

Consolidation Risk : Without supportive policies, the industry could shrink to “four oil and gas companies on the planet,” with national champions like Saudi Aramco and Chinese state firms dominating.

Market vs. Policy : Kramer stressed protecting domestic supply chains and independent producers. He contrasted multinational operators with independents like Harold Hamm, advocating policies that prioritize American energy dominance and the full value chain (from steel to restaurants).

Broader Economics: Demand recovery depends on reopening economies, travel, and removing restrictions. He noted perverse incentives in stimulus and the need for paychecks over extended aid.

Kramer praised bipartisan work on issues like 45Q carbon capture credits and emphasized accessible leadership. Jason appreciated Kramer’s consistent availability and willingness to engage in civil dialogue, even when views differ.

The Crude Life Ethos

From Pop Rocks myths to shell company dreams to serious policy talk, this episode embodied the show’s mission: blending play-hard fun with work-hard realities. As Jason often reminds listeners, energy is more than an industry—it’s a way of life built on ingenuity, community, and resilience.

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The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

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