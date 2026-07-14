The Crude Life Vault: Innovation in Energy Reclamation - Mike Kern of Abnova Ecological Solutions

In an episode of The Crude Life Vault, host Jason Spiess welcomed Mike Curran, founder of Abnova Ecological Solutions, to discuss practical, science-driven approaches to reclamation and restoration in the oil and gas industry. Curran, who earned his PhD in Ecology from the University of Wyoming, brings a unique blend of field experience, data expertise, and innovative monitoring techniques to help energy companies turn surface disturbances into opportunities for ecological improvement.

Abnova Ecological Solutions specializes in reclamation, habitat restoration, and conservation. The company offers services ranging from data management and Geographic Information Science (GIS) to hands-on ecological planning. Curran has collaborated with more than two dozen oil and gas operators to build comprehensive databases tracking reclamation efforts—including seed mixes, herbicide applications, and long-term outcomes.

His work emphasizes measurable results. Curran has pioneered cost-effective monitoring methods using smartphones, handheld cameras, and drones, combined with mapping tools and spatially explicit dashboards. These innovations deliver faster, more actionable insights than traditional methods—drones, for instance, can be 40–45 times faster—enabling companies to make better real-time decisions.

Key Research Findings: Boosting Pollinators and Ecosystem Services

Curran highlighted two 2022 studies from Wyoming’s Pinedale Anticline and Jonah fields that examined insect responses to oil and gas reclamation. A standout element was the inclusion of Rocky Mountain bee plant (Cleome serrulata), a native annual early seral species, in seed mixes.

Benefits observed include:

Weed suppression : The plant competes effectively with invasive and noxious weeds, potentially reducing herbicide costs.

Moisture retention and facilitation : It grows taller than young sagebrush, providing shade and evapotranspiration benefits that support later-successional perennials.

Soil carbon recovery : Within 5–7 years, reclaimed sites can match or exceed adjacent reference areas in soil carbon levels.

Insect and pollinator surge: Reclaimed well pads showed significantly higher insect abundance and biodiversity—up to 22 times more insects and pollinators in some cases—compared to surrounding vegetation. Insects serve as foundational elements of food webs, pollinators, nutrient cyclers, and bio-control agents.

These outcomes demonstrate that thoughtful reclamation not only meets regulatory requirements but delivers tangible ecosystem services and cost savings.

Proactive Strategies for the Industry

Curran stressed the importance of planning from the outset. Companies are increasingly using GIS and collaboration with agencies and NGOs to optimize well pad placement and pipeline routing, minimizing disturbances. Beyond siting, tailored seed mixes and proper soil handling shift reclamation from basic erosion control toward full wildlife habitat restoration—particularly important in sage grouse country.

Advanced monitoring tools and dashboards allow operators to track progress efficiently, optimize herbicide application (one Wyoming client reportedly saves $135,000–$150,000 annually), and reduce chemical use while improving outcomes for pollinators and other species.

Curran framed oil and gas disturbances as analogous to natural events like wildfires—disturbances that, when managed correctly, can rejuvenate ecosystems. With the United Nations’ Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021–2030) underway, he sees energy companies as essential partners in addressing biodiversity loss and climate challenges.

“If we put the right resources in, we can have huge benefits,” Curran noted. Proper reclamation supports growing energy needs while contributing positively to the environment.

While rooted in the Rocky Mountains (with Wyoming as the primary focus), Abnova is expanding into Colorado, Texas, Appalachia (pipeline work in Pennsylvania and Ohio), abandoned mine reclamation, and coastal restoration projects.

Strategic ecological restoration is an increasingly vital tool against environmental pressures. By investing upfront in smart planning, native seed mixes, and modern monitoring, the oil and gas industry can achieve better regulatory compliance, lower long-term costs, and measurable gains in biodiversity—turning reclamation into a genuine win for both business and the environment.

Interview is from January 2023.

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life - Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.