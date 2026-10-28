The Crude Life Vault: Hundreds of Millions in Suspense — Josh Swanson on the Wilkinson Lake Sakakawea Mineral Fight

In September 2019, just days after a Williams County district court handed the Wilkinson family a decisive summary-judgment victory, Josh Swanson of Vogel Law Firm sat down with Jason Spiess of The Crude Life. The conversation captured a pivotal moment in a long-running battle over mineral rights beneath Lake Sakakawea — a dispute that had already stretched nearly a decade and left hundreds of millions of dollars in royalties sitting in limbo.

Swanson, representing the Wilkinson family and other private mineral owners, delivered a clear update: Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson had ruled that the State of North Dakota no longer had any legal basis to claim an interest in the Wilkinsons’ minerals under the reservoir. A judgment had been entered. The state was on a 60-day clock to decide whether to appeal, with the Board of University and School Lands scheduled to meet that Thursday to chart its next move.

Joshua Swanson

The roots of the conflict reach back to the 1950s. When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built Garrison Dam and created Lake Sakakawea under the Pick-Sloan Act, the federal government acquired the surface of productive farmland from families like the Wilkinsons. In the vast majority of those transactions and condemnation proceedings, the private landowners retained their mineral rights. The Wilkinsons and others leased those minerals for decades — collecting bonuses and royalties without issue — until roughly 2010, when the state began asserting ownership claims over minerals it had never previously claimed.

“The state has no basis under the law to claim an interest in any of these minerals,” Swanson told Spiess. “But now that the district court has agreed with us, we’re hopeful that the state will finally drop their claim… so there’s some finality and everyone can move on with their lives.”

The practical impact has been enormous. Operators, placed in an untenable position when the state put the minerals up for auction, leased from the state under protest while holding royalties in suspense. Some funds flowed into the state’s Strategic Investment and Improvement Fund (SIIF); others remained with companies or in escrow accounts.

By 2015 discovery in the case already showed more than $150 million tied up; with continuous production since then, Swanson estimated the total had grown substantially higher — hundreds of millions of dollars affecting hundreds of thousands of acres and many private mineral owners beyond his clients.

Swanson framed the state’s actions as an unconstitutional taking without public use and without just compensation, violating both the Fifth Amendment and the North Dakota Constitution. He noted that the North Dakota Supreme Court had already sided with the private owners in 2017, the legislature had spoken, and now the district court in Williston had done the same. A recent Bismarck Tribune editorial had essentially told the state “enough is enough.”

The human cost weighed heavily. Several of Swanson’s clients had died during the litigation without ever enjoying the proceeds from minerals that had been in their families since before World War II. Families had paid private attorneys for years to fight a state with essentially unlimited resources. Opportunity costs — education, businesses, retirements, family legacies — were real and irreversible for some.

“They’re salt of the earth,” Swanson said of his clients. “Family means everything to them… This should have been over a long time ago. The state should never have done this.”

He urged the land board, including Governor Doug Burgum and the attorney general, to respect the court’s decision rather than prolong the fight. If the state chose not to appeal, the next phase would involve accounting for the suspended royalties, determining lease validity, and finally getting money into the rightful owners’ hands.

An appeal, he argued, would only create more work, more litigation, and potential exposure for the state on attorney fees, costs, and statutory interest (as high as 18 percent on royalties unpaid beyond 150 days).

The interview also touched on broader industry dynamics. Swanson emphasized that operators had been put in a difficult spot by the state’s sudden claims and that mineral owners and companies ultimately shared the same interest: clear title and correct payment. He expressed respect for the work energy companies do in North Dakota communities and noted he regularly handles surface agreements, easements, and right-of-way negotiations with them.

The conversation then shifted, as many Crude Life discussions do, to another North Dakota passion: NDSU Bison football. Swanson, a proud Bison alum with multiple degrees from the university, hosts the Bison Illustrated podcast and a live Saturday pregame show on 740 The Fan. He recounted the program’s seven FCS championships in eight years (five consecutive from 2011–2015, a 2016 semifinal loss to eventual champion James Madison, then back-to-back titles), the passionate statewide fan base, and the recent home-opener spectacle at Target Field in Minneapolis that drew roughly 36,000 mostly Bison fans.

The Target Field game served as an interesting test of demand beyond the Fargodome’s roughly 19,000 capacity. Swanson and Spiess discussed the “great problem” of consistent sellouts, waiting lists for season tickets, and longer-term questions about stadium capacity or a new venue — all while tying athletic success to broader state economic vitality, from the Bakken workforce pipeline to precision ag and energy tech on the eastern side of the state. Athletics, Swanson noted, often function as the front door of a university and an ambassador for North Dakota itself.

As the interview closed, Swanson left contact information for anyone with mineral questions, right-of-way needs, or surface agreements: Vogel Law Firm (vogellaw.com), phone 701-237-6983.

He stressed a practical, results-oriented approach that seeks cooperation with operators while vigorously protecting private mineral owners.

The Crude Life Vault interview with Josh Swanson of Vogel Law Firm and host Jason Spiess is from September 2019, shortly after the district court summary-judgment ruling in Wilkinson v. Board of University and School Lands.

Update on Wilkinson v. Board of University and School Lands (Lake Sakakawea Mineral Rights Case)

The long-running dispute over mineral ownership under portions of Lake Sakakawea reached final disposition after more than a decade of litigation, two legislative changes, and three trips to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Key Timeline and Outcomes After the September 2019 Interview

2019 District Court Ruling (the point of the interview)



Judge Paul Jacobson granted summary judgment for the Wilkinson plaintiffs (and related owners), holding that the State of North Dakota had no legal basis to claim their minerals under the statutory framework of N.D.C.C. ch. 61-33.1. The state was given time to decide on an appeal.

2020 – Wilkinson II (North Dakota Supreme Court)



The state appealed. In August 2020, the North Dakota Supreme Court largely affirmed the ownership determination: N.D.C.C. ch. 61-33.1 applied, and the disputed mineral interests were above the ordinary high water mark of the historical Missouri riverbed channel and were not state sovereign lands. The Court remanded, however, because the full statutory process had not been completed and remaining claims (including damages) needed resolution.

Following this decision, escrowed royalties were released. In November 2020, Statoil (now Equinor) paid the plaintiffs the outstanding royalties dating back to November 2010, totaling $571,094.

2022 – Wilkinson III (North Dakota Supreme Court)



After a bench trial on the remaining claims, the district court dismissed the plaintiffs’ takings, conversion, unjust enrichment, civil conspiracy, and 42 U.S.C. § 1983 claims and denied additional damages (including interest on the royalties), costs, and attorney’s fees.

On November 10, 2022, the North Dakota Supreme Court affirmed in full (Wilkinson v. Bd. of Univ. & Sch. Lands, 2022 ND 183, 981 N.W.2d 853). The Court held that the State’s assertion of title and leasing activity, while creating a title dispute that delayed payments, did not constitute a compensable physical or regulatory taking under the facts of the case. The State was entitled to protect its claimed interests in a title dispute without that alone completing a taking.

2023 – U.S. Supreme Court



The plaintiffs petitioned for a writ of certiorari (No. 22-760). The U.S. Supreme Court denied the petition on April 17, 2023.

Final Result for the Wilkinson Plaintiffs

Ownership : Confirmed that the private mineral owners (not the State) owned the minerals above the ordinary high water mark of the historical Missouri riverbed channel.

Royalties : The plaintiffs received the principal royalties that had been held in suspense ($571,094 paid in November 2020).

Additional recovery : Claims for interest, disgorgement of bonuses the State had received, attorney’s fees, and other damages were denied and that denial was affirmed.

The case is closed.

Broader Context

The 2017 legislation (N.D.C.C. ch. 61-33.1) that limited the State’s claims under Lake Sakakawea to the historical ordinary high water mark was upheld in related litigation (Sorum). That framework required the State to return royalties it had collected on acreage it did not own and provided a process for resolving many similar claims across the reservoir. The Wilkinson litigation was one of the lead cases that tested and ultimately clarified ownership under that statute.

As of the most recent available records (through 2023 reporting and the final appellate disposition), the core title dispute for the Wilkinson minerals is resolved in favor of the private owners, the suspended royalties on those minerals have been paid, and further damages claims were unsuccessful.

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