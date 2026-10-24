The Crude Life Vault: How Brian Lash Changed the World

In 2014, at the height of the Bakken boom, Brian Lash sat down with Jason Spiess of The Crude Life and told a story that stretched from a college apartment in 1978 to the oil fields of North Dakota. The founder and chairman of Target Logistics had just spent three decades building temporary communities in some of the world’s most demanding environments—Olympic Games, post-9/11 security operations, and a 2,200-person man camp in Basra, Iraq. Then he moved one of those communities, almost literally, to Williston.

What emerged was not simply another “man camp.” It was a deliberate model of what Lash called “the economics of comfort”—and it helped reshape how the energy industry housed its workforce.

From Medical School Dreams to Sports Travel

Lash never planned a career in logistics or energy. He was headed for medical school when he realized he wanted something else: a business that combined the two things he loved most—sports and travel. In 1978, at age 21, he started a sports travel company with $3,800 out of his apartment. Winter meant ski tours. Summer meant teaching tennis. Soon it expanded into year-round adventure travel: whitewater rafting, golf, scuba, sailing.

The business scaled through special-event work. He became the exclusive tour and travel operator for Florida State University athletics, then handled teams, bands, and players for the Orange Bowl. Bigger stages followed—Woodstock, Olympic Games. As the Olympic work grew, Lash stopped selling individual packages and began managing entire national teams and major corporate clients, including Motorola and eventually the U.S. government. Security became a core competency.

After the September 11 attacks, Target Logistics housed thousands of federal agents and U.S. military personnel protecting the Salt Lake City Olympics. While that project was underway, the company won a large Department of Defense contract to build and operate a 2,200-soldier camp in Basra during the second Iraq invasion. Operating in a war zone three-quarters of the way around the world convinced Lash of something practical: if they could do it there, they could do it for energy companies at home.

Whistler to Williston

The pivotal moment came with the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Target Logistics built a 1,700-person temporary security city across from the Whistler ski resort to house personnel for the Alpine venues. The facility operated for only 70 days. It was constructed from 185 eight-by-forty shipping containers, multi-story, compact, and engineered for extreme weather.

Halliburton saw it while it was still standing and wanted the same design. Immediately after the Games ended in March 2010, Lash moved the entire structure to Williston, North Dakota. It became the company’s first Bakken asset—later known as the Muddy River Lodge. A more traditional modular lodge, Williston North, opened first. By the time Lash was writing contracts at an industry show that same year, demand was already overwhelming supply. Halliburton was the first major client; Hess followed. Within three to four years Target Logistics held an estimated 60–70 percent market share in North Dakota remote workforce housing, with more than 4,200 bedrooms running above 90 percent occupancy across roughly eleven locations.

The Economics of Comfort

Lash’s competitive advantage was never just beds. It was a complete, regimented living environment designed to make workers safer, better rested, and more productive. The average client paid about $115 per room per night in 2014. That rate included the room, three unlimited high-quality meals, free recreation, free internet, free laundry and detergent, and free entertainment. The rules were strict: noise curfew, no alcohol, no drugs, no weapons, no cohabitation. Violations could mean immediate removal and notification of the employer.

The result, Lash argued, was social cohesion that pure economics could not easily break. A worker who had lived for months with the same Halliburton crew—playing poker on Monday nights, lifting weights with the same partner every morning—was far less likely to leave for a modest wage increase. Leaving meant leaving a community. Companies, in turn, knew exactly where their people were, that they were well-fed and well-rested, and that they were less likely to spend evenings in ways that compromised the next day’s safety and performance.

“You can’t put a dollar value on human life,” Lash said, “but productivity is also the other thing that most of these companies on Wall Street do.” He called the return on that investment the economics of comfort.

Roughly one in four Target Logistics employees was former military. The culture was intentional, refined through earlier projects in Iraq, post-Katrina recovery, and copper-mine camps. Young workers, some of them 18-year-olds without college degrees, could earn $100,000 a year, pay nothing for housing or food, and still bank $50,000–$60,000 after taxes and rotations. Five years of disciplined saving could fund a franchise or small business—an accelerated path to the American dream that some parents were beginning to recommend over military service.

A Flexible Answer to Boom-Town Real Estate

Lash was clear-eyed about the Bakken’s unique conditions. The combination of high-quality, economically recoverable oil and a sparsely populated, cold region with almost no existing infrastructure created extraordinary demand for temporary life-support housing. Texas had oil, but it also had towns, motels, apartments, and winters that RVs could survive. North Dakota did not.

He also issued a warning that later proved prescient. Permanent apartments, hotels, and residential developments built on assumptions of endless 100 percent occupancy risked creating a real-estate bubble. When activity slowed, those assets could not move. Target Logistics’ facilities could be erected, operated, relocated, and the land returned to farmland or other uses. In Lash’s view, workforce housing served as a necessary bridge—preventing overbuilding while still meeting immediate demand.

He noted that Canada, particularly the oil sands, treated manufactured crew camps as a normal part of industrial life. He hoped American communities would show greater acceptance of the same flexible model.

Wherever You Go, Whatever It Takes

Lash closed the 2014 interview with two principles. The first was the company mantra: “Wherever you go, whatever it takes.” Target Logistics had proven it could deliver under extreme deadlines and in harsh environments—building a 1,700-person temporary city in the mountains in 72 days for the Olympics, operating in war zones, and adapting container architecture for North Dakota winters.

The second was the quiet conviction that treating workers well is good business. When companies entrust their people to a well-run lodge, those workers return to the jobsite better fed, better rested, and with higher morale. Safety and productivity improve. The investment comes back.

More than a decade later, the Bakken has moved through cycles of boom, downturn, and recovery. The temporary camps that once dotted the landscape have evolved with the industry. Yet the core insight Brian Lash articulated in 2014 remains relevant: in remote, high-intensity resource plays, the quality of daily life support is not a soft expense. It is a measurable driver of performance, retention, and safety—and a practical alternative to the rigid real-estate assumptions that so often accompany energy booms.

The Crude Life Vault Interview with Brian Lash, founder, Target Logistics, and Jason Spiess is from 2014.

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