The Crude Life Vault: Halliburton on the “Second Frac” Becoming a First-Class Development Strategy

The Crude Life Vault from November 2015 - “Re-fracking” sounds like a buzzword until you hear how Halliburton defines it, measures it, and builds an entire program around it. In a wide-ranging conversation with The Crude Life’s Jason Spiess, Halliburton’s William Ruhle—who the team jokingly calls their “refrac champion”—breaks down what a refrac actually is, what it’s not, and why operators are increasingly treating it as a permanent part of their development portfolio, not a temporary reaction to low prices.

So what is “re-fracking,” exactly?

Ruhle begins with the clean definition: a refracture is a secondary fracture treatment in a reservoir that was already fractured and produced for a period of time. The bigger issue, he says, is that the industry often compares “refracs” to “recompletions” without accounting for very different cost structures, which muddies the economic conversation.

To fix that, Halliburton breaks recompletions into three distinct buckets:

Refracture

This is the “classic” refrac: go back into an older well, use the existing completion, and pump a refract treatment. Historically, some approaches used retrievable service tools, but the hallmark here is working largely within the existing completion. Remediation

Remediation targets wells that failed during the original completion—for example, a sleeve opened prematurely and part of the lateral was effectively forfeited. These jobs can carry higher upfront costs, but they often come with a tempting upside: bypassed pay. The operation may involve adding new perforations in sections of lateral that weren’t completed the first time, followed by refracturing. Re-entry

Re-entry is the most expensive category. Think vintage wells—particularly open-hole completions from the 2000s era, before multi-stage horizontal fracturing became the norm. Here, the work looks more like rebuilding the well’s internal architecture: wash and ream the lateral, install and cement a new liner, then perform a modern multi-stage completion. Ruhle notes these open-hole legacy wells are prime targets, though he expects fewer opportunities over time as completion practices evolve.

What triggers a refrac campaign? It’s not a calendar date.

Spiess pushes for timing: how do operators know when to pull the trigger?

Ruhle’s answer is blunt: there’s no one-size-fits-all timeline. The “trigger mechanism” isn’t age—it’s performance. Halliburton’s process starts by filtering for underperforming wells, then determining why they’re underperforming. The key qualifier is critical: the well needs to be underperforming because of completion-related issues, not because of poor rock, bad lateral placement, or other reservoir limitations.

From there, Halliburton applies what Ruhle describes as the company’s Activate Refract process—an end-to-end framework with four steps:

Candidate selection (the make-or-break step)

Design

Execution

Diagnostics (closing the loop and improving predictability)

Instead of asking “how old is the well,” the team studies production behavior—flow regimes, pressure depletion, drainage, and how the well performs relative to nearby wells in a known good area. If a well is sitting in a strong neighborhood but producing like it’s lost, that’s a signal.

Why pilots matter: don’t judge a refrac on one well

One of the most practical takeaways is how strongly both speakers emphasize pilot programs. Operators, Ruhle says, have largely moved away from “one-off” refracs. The early days often started with a single test well, but that approach can mislead decision-makers.

In Halliburton’s experience, the first refrac in a pilot can be the poorest-performing well—which means judging the entire concept off one datapoint can cause companies to miss the opportunity. A better path is a six-to-ten well pilot, executed in phases, so production responses can be evaluated and methods refined while the learning curve is still steep.

Is this new technology—or a new moment?

Ruhle explains refracturing has existed “forever” in the vertical well world, but the horizontal shale boom pushed the industry into factory-style drilling where refracs weren’t the priority. Now, market conditions are shifting the mindset.

Halliburton’s Activate Refracturing service is described as a newly commercialized offering that pulls together multiple technologies and a repeatable workflow. Ruhle highlights AccessFrac, Halliburton’s chemical diversion technology, originally commercialized in 2011, and says what differentiates the current approach is how it’s paired with diagnostics and execution discipline.

A major diagnostic element discussed is the use of fiber optic technologies—including systems that can measure distributed temperature along the wellbore after a refrac. This kind of feedback, the team says, helps optimize subsequent wells in the pilot and makes refracs more predictable and scalable.

The big technical villain: depleted zones that steal your frac

The most vivid technical explanation comes when the conversation turns to why refracs fail.

As wells produce, certain parts of the lateral become depleted, creating what the Halliburton team describes as “pressure sinks.” When a refrac is pumped, those depleted zones can take the entire treatment, swallowing stimulation that should have been distributed across multiple stages.

Halliburton’s answer is a patented method they call AccessFrac-PSM (pressure sink mitigation). The core idea: control the leak-off points so the treatment doesn’t all disappear into a couple depleted zones. The team is adamant on this point—saying they won’t do a refrac without a PSM treatment, because it’s central to making refracs work reliably.

“Refrac is here to stay”: how it fits the portfolio, even when prices rise

Spiess asks the question operators always want answered: does this remain relevant in a higher-price cycle?

Ruhle says yes—because refracs can lower a play’s overall breakeven when they deliver lower cost per BOE than new wells or infill wells. The portfolio logic is simple: if a refrac project beats other opportunities on return and cost efficiency, it earns a place in the capital plan.

The Halliburton team frames the future as a balanced development portfolio: new wells, infill wells, and refracs—chosen not by habit, but by economics and performance data. In unconventional “micro-Darcy” rock where recovery factors remain low, refracs aren’t just a maintenance trick. They’re presented as another lever to improve recovery and extend the productive life of existing assets—without automatically defaulting to the cost of drilling a brand-new well.

Final takeaways from the conversation

Before wrapping, the group lands on three points they want readers to remember:

Refrac is here to stay—enabled by better technology and repeatable workflows. Candidate selection + diagnostics determine success more than any single tool or slogan. Best practices are compounding across basins, as Halliburton teams share learnings region-to-region and refine the approach.

And for Spiess—who is preparing to publish the conversation in an upcoming issue of Bakken Breakout—the discussion fits a broader message he says he’s sharing in public talks: the Bakken and other shale plays are increasingly commodity plays, driven by price cycles, infrastructure commitments, and disciplined development choices. In that environment, refracs aren’t a fad—they’re an efficiency strategy.

If the shale era was built on drilling new wells as fast as possible, this interview suggests the next chapter may be built on something quieter: getting more out of what’s already been drilled—with the same kind of precision and process the industry once reserved for growth.

Disclaimer: This recap article was generated by AI using a transcript summary of an interview between William Ruhle and Jason Spiess. While care was taken to accurately reflect the discussion, the article is an interpretation of the transcript summary and may not capture every detail, nuance, or exact wording. For full context, please refer to the complete interview recording and/or the official transcript.