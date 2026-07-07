The Crude Life Vault: Greenfield Refinery Talk with William Prentice, CEO of Meridian Energy Group

In a May 2016 episode of The Crude Life, host Jason Spiess sat down with William Prentice, CEO of Meridian Energy Group, to discuss the company’s ambitious plans to build a new grassroots refinery in the heart of North Dakota’s Bakken region.

The conversation offered an early look at the Davis Refinery project, highlighting its potential economic impact, environmental considerations, and role in revitalizing domestic energy infrastructure.

Project Overview

Meridian Energy Group, formed roughly four years earlier (around 2012), positioned itself as a development-stage company focused on constructing and operating a modern refinery west of Belfield, North Dakota. At the time of the interview, the company had advanced into detailed engineering and permitting. Prentice anticipated release of the air quality permit around February 2017, with construction to follow and the first phase operational by the end of 2017.

The project stood out as one of the rare new “greenfield” refineries in the United States in decades—only a handful had been built in the prior 30 years. The Davis Refinery was planned as a significantly larger and more complex facility than recent examples like Dakota Prairie.

Location, Scale, and Operations

Site : Approximately 1,900 acres total under option/purchase, with the refinery footprint on a smaller portion. The balance supported agricultural buffers, tree lines, and collaborative programs with a local university (e.g., woody plant development and species resistance research) to enhance community appeal.

Capacity : Initial phase targeted 27,500 barrels per day (bpd), doubling to 55,000 bpd by the end of 2018.

Total Investment : Just under $1 billion upon full completion in about four to five years.

Feedstock and Products: Process Bakken crude from the surrounding area into finished products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, and petrochemical starting materials. Products would ship via rail and pipeline to regional markets in the Dakotas and farther east/south.

Prentice emphasized the facility as a full-conversion refinery (not a simple “topping” plant like some peers), designed to meet all applicable standards while adopting forward-looking practices expected to become industry norms over the next 10–20 years.

Permitting and Regulatory Approach

Permitting fell primarily under North Dakota state jurisdiction, with the EPA delegating air and water quality administration to the state. Federal agencies could comment but did not issue the core permits. Prentice noted the state’s seriousness in enforcement but expressed confidence, as the project was engineered to comply with standards. He contrasted this with the challenges of expanding existing coastal refineries versus building from a blank slate.

Economic and Community Impact

Jobs : Construction to peak at around 500 workers. Permanent operations expected to ramp up to nearly 200 employees. Citing Washington state studies on refinery impacts, Prentice projected a total employment multiplier of 10–12 additional jobs per refinery position, potentially creating 2,200–2,400 total jobs in the region.

Hiring Philosophy : Strong preference for local talent from the agriculturally rooted workforce, valued for work ethic, machinery familiarity, and qualifications. No large-scale import of Gulf Coast refinery workers.

Community Support: Described as 100% behind the project, viewed as positive momentum for the energy sector amid recovering rig counts and shale-driven domestic production renaissance.

The refinery was structured as a tolling services facility, with long-term agreements involving producers (for crude) and offtakers (for products), where Meridian would earn fees for processing. Prentice could not name specific partners at the time due to ongoing discussions.

Addressing Misconceptions and Vision

Prentice corrected perceptions that Meridian was a California-based company. He framed the project as part of a broader rebirth of U.S. domestic energy, moving refining closer to production sources like the Bakken and Permian rather than relying on coastal imports.

This 2016 interview captured the early optimism and detailed planning for what would become known as one of the first major new U.S. refineries in generations—emphasizing cleanliness, efficiency, local benefits, and innovation. The Davis Refinery project has evolved since then, with ongoing permitting, design advancements (including net-zero carbon ambitions), and sustained development efforts into the 2020s.

The conversation remains a valuable snapshot of mid-2010s Bakken energy entrepreneurship and the push for expanded domestic refining capacity.

For more on Meridian Energy Group’s current status, visit their site at meridianenergygroupinc.com.

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