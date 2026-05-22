The Crude Life Vault: Family Fracas - Oilfield Edition

The Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS) got a whole lot louder and a lot more fun when The Crude Life brought its brand-new Oilfield Edition Family Fracas to the floor for its debut performance.

Hosted by Jason Spiess and sponsored by The Wireline Group, the live game show pitted two energetic oilfield families against each other in front of a packed crowd. Representing Team Fossil Fuel Fridays was family leader Ken Lavin of Mertz Manufacturing, joined by Dusty Moore (Geodynamics), Jesse Dominguez (Titan Liner), and Christine Romero (Nitro Straight Line Services). Taking on the challenge was Team Shale Energy Resources, led by Jeff Kennedy of Shell Energy Resources, with Frankie Osborne (Delta Energy Distribution), Miranda Kennedy (Shale Energy Resources), and Tiffany Wilson (Long Industries).

Before the game began, Spiess surveyed 100 attendees at the show to create the answer boards — a perfect oilfield twist on the classic game show format.

The Rounds

Round 1: Name a legendary name in oil and gas

The Fossil Fuel Fridays team got off to a strong start with Clayton Williams, but eventually struck out. Shale Energy Resources capitalized with a steal, correctly naming T. Boone Pickens (No. 3). The top answers included Albert McLennan (No. 1), Brother Deer/Red A-deer (No. 2), the George Bush family, James Dean, and Harold Hamm.

Round 2: Name a movie or television show about oil and gas

Fossil Fuel Fridays opened with Armageddon (which didn’t make the board), but recovered with Deepwater Horizon and Giant. After Shale Energy Resources struck out, the Fridays team stole with Hellfighter. Other top answers included There Will Be Blood, Dallas, Black Gold, and Gasland.

Round 3: Name an industry term you might not want to say at Grandma’s dinner table

This round delivered plenty of laughs. Stripper took the No. 1 spot, followed by Nipple, Frack, Lube, and Pump. The Fossil Fuel Fridays team ultimately won the round after Shale Energy Resources couldn’t steal.

Round 4: What is the biggest threat to oil and gas?

A politically charged and highly relevant question. Joe Biden and Regulations / Democrats dominated as the No. 1 answer. Other responses included Environmental Activists, Teslas/Renewable Energy, and the surprise No. 4 answer: Mankind. After several strikes on both sides, Fossil Fuel Fridays held on to win the round.

Round 5: Name something you will find in every oilfield worker’s truck

Practical answers ruled here. Hard Hat (No. 1), FR Clothing, Tobacco & Whiskey, Cell Phone Charger, Duct Tape, and Tools made the board. The round showcased the everyday realities of life in the patch.

Final Round: Name something you will find at an oil and gas barbecue

The championship round was full of flavor and fun. Beer, Whiskey & Tobacco claimed the top spot, followed by Ribs & Brisket, Chicken/Pollo, and Poppers/Appetizers. Despite strong efforts and some memorable guesses (including “Cornhole” and “Women”), the game ended in a tie.

A Perfect Oilfield Ending

In true oilfield fashion, both teams were declared winners. Spiess closed the show by thanking all participants and the audience for their energy and enthusiasm.

“This was the debut edition of Oilfield Edition Family Fracas here at the Permian Basin International Oil Show,” Spiess announced. “Brought to you by the Wireline Group.”

The live recording captured the humor, camaraderie, and larger-than-life personalities that make the oilfield community special. From legendary names and dinner-table taboos to trucks and Texas-sized barbecues, the game perfectly reflected the culture, challenges, and character of the Permian Basin and the broader oil and gas industry.

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