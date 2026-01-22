The Crude Life Vault: Dropping Stephen Moore Off at the Airport

Interview with FOX News economic commentator Stephen Moore was conducted in October of 2015.

Sometimes the best interviews don’t happen in studios or boardrooms. They happen in moving vehicles, between flight times, on the way to small regional airports where conversations stay honest and unscripted. That was the case during a ride to the Fargo airport with economist Steve Moore of the Heritage Foundation and Fox News, where a casual travel discussion quickly turned into a wide-ranging conversation about energy, entrepreneurship, taxation, and the economic identity of North Dakota.

The exchange started lightheartedly, touching on airlines, flight schedules, and how Fargo’s airport is small, efficient, and refreshingly uncomplicated. But it didn’t take long before the talk shifted toward something much deeper: how the energy industry, and particularly North Dakota’s role in it, has reshaped the American economy.

Moore framed the Bakken not just as an oil play, but as a technology play. The oil had always been there, he emphasized. What changed was human ingenuity. Engineers, entrepreneurs, and risk-takers figured out how to unlock it. That, he said, is the real story of the energy revolution: innovation meeting persistence. In his view, the fracking boom didn’t merely produce energy; it carried the broader U.S. economy through years of stagnation by creating jobs, capital investment, and economic momentum when other sectors lagged behind.

He described the drilling revolution as a testament to entrepreneurship and American know-how. Not as a centralized plan, not as a government design, but as a result of people willing to take risks, invest money, fail, adjust, and try again. In that sense, the Bakken became a case study in how capitalism actually works when left room to breathe.

The conversation then widened into national energy policy. Moore argued that oil, gas, coal, and nuclear remain essential pillars of any serious industrial economy. Alternatives have their place, but the idea that a multi-trillion-dollar economy could run solely on wind and solar, he said, ignores the scale and reliability required for real-world power demand. Energy independence, in his view, wasn’t just possible—it was achievable within years if regulatory barriers were eased, pipelines expanded, exports allowed, and production encouraged.

This led directly into taxation policy and why North Dakota, in his eyes, was sitting on a rare opportunity.

He noted that several of the fastest-growing states in the country share one defining trait: they don’t have a state income tax. Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Wyoming, South Dakota, and others have built business-friendly environments that attract workers and entrepreneurs alike. Moore suggested North Dakota should become the tenth state to join that list, using its energy revenue to eliminate taxes on wages and salaries.

Doing so, he argued, would give every worker an immediate pay raise and open up discretionary income for families, travel, investment, and innovation. More importantly, it would signal that North Dakota was serious about rewarding production rather than punishing it.

His economic philosophy was simple: tax what people take out of the economy, not what they put into it. Consumption should be taxed before effort, risk, and labor. Income taxes, he said, discourage work and entrepreneurship. His research, he claimed, consistently shows that no-income-tax states generate roughly twice as many jobs as states that rely heavily on income taxes.

Illinois, New York, and California were cited as cautionary examples. High taxes, high costs, and heavy regulation create environments people eventually leave. Growth, Moore said, follows freedom and predictability.

Utah came up as an example of a state that blends pro-business culture with strong schools, reasonable taxes, and light-touch regulation. In his framing, being pro-business isn’t anti-worker—it is pro-worker. Employers create paychecks. You can’t love jobs while hating employers.

The discussion then pivoted naturally toward entrepreneurship itself. When asked what advice he’d give to someone starting a business, Moore spoke candidly. He had started three companies. Two failed. One succeeded. That batting average, he said, is normal. Failure isn’t disqualifying; it’s part of the process.

Starting a business, he said, is one of the most gratifying things a person can do. It means signing the front of paychecks, not the back. It means responsibility not just for yourself, but for your employees and their families. Contrary to popular narratives, most business owners care deeply about their workers. They build companies precisely because they believe in creating opportunity.

The closing moments returned to North Dakota itself. Moore praised the people, the work ethic, and the grounded nature of the community. He joked about loving the 70-degree weather but promised not to return in February. Coming from Chicago, he said, that was saying something.

What made the conversation resonate wasn’t its politics or ideology, but its tone. It wasn’t theoretical. It was practical. It was rooted in what happens when innovation meets resource, when entrepreneurship meets community, and when energy becomes more than fuel—it becomes economic architecture.

In a short ride to a small airport, the Bakken was reframed not as an extraction zone, but as a blueprint: for technology, capitalism, local empowerment, and how regional energy development can shape national economic direction.

Disclaimer: This recap article was generated by AI using a transcript summary of an interview between William Ruhle and Jason Spiess. While care was taken to accurately reflect the discussion, the article is an interpretation of the transcript summary and may not capture every detail, nuance, or exact wording. For full context, please refer to the complete interview recording and/or the official transcript.

