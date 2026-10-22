The Crude Life Vault: Deep Well Services Building Careers Across America’s Shale Plays

Mark Marmo doesn’t sound like a man running a company short on ambition. From Zelienople, Pennsylvania, the Deep Well Services executive described a business that has expanded from Appalachian roots into the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville—while already operating in Argentina and preparing work for Saudi Aramco.

The headline for most listeners, though, is simpler: Deep Well Services is hiring.

“We’ve been hiring the last actually three years,” Marmo said. “We hired 450 people last year. We want to net at least 150 this year, if not more.” With attrition factored in, the company expects to bring on more than 220 people across field roles, mechanics, drivers, accounting, administration, and payroll. Openings exist in every basin where the company works.

From Small-Town Roots to Multi-Basin Scale

Founded in 2008, Deep Well Services spent its first decade focused on the Appalachian Basin. Expansion into the Permian began in 2018, followed by the Haynesville. The company now runs yards supporting those regions and remains highly active in the Marcellus and Utica.

Revenue tells the growth story clearly. In 2012 the company did $7.5 million. This year it expects to exceed $200 million—achieved with no debt and a deliberate preference for responsible expansion over pure scale.

“We grow, but we grow responsibly,” Marmo said. “We’ve proven that over the last four to five years that we put a plan out there and we execute.”

Culture Built on Career Paths and Continuous Learning

Prospective employees hear a consistent message: Deep Well Services treats people as individuals with futures, not numbers. New field hands start as “green hats” and are shown a clear path to supervisor. The company runs an IADC-accredited training program and invests $300,000 to $400,000 annually in education—covering everything from well control to business skills and emotional intelligence.

“The main focus here is one team, one family,” Marmo said. “We try to treat people with empathy, and we have a servant mentality at this company… You’re not a number. You’ll never be a number. We have 550 people, and we go above and beyond to know everybody, help them personally or professionally.”

Compensation sits 10–15 percent above market. The company runs lean in other areas so it can pay people more. That approach supports a straightforward pitch to younger workers and career-changers: a first-year green hat can earn roughly $50,000; someone who completes the competency program can reach $250,000 within eight to ten years while working approximately six months a year.

Efficiency as Competitive Advantage

Deep Well Services does not compete on being the cheapest. Marmo acknowledged the company is often among the highest-priced providers in its space. The value proposition rests on speed and reliability. On a typical pad, daily burn rates can run $70,000–$80,000. The focus is getting on location safely, performing the work, and getting off as quickly as possible so the operator saves that burn rate—and returns with more wells.

The company has built specialized equipment and expertise around high-pressure wells and long laterals. Marmo noted that Deep Well Services has cleaned out some of the longest laterals onshore in the United States and maintains what he describes as one of the largest fleets of its kind. That capability travels: the same approach supports work from low-pressure Marcellus wells to higher-pressure Utica operations and beyond.

ESG Without the Virtue Signal

Deep Well Services publishes ESG reporting and takes the framework seriously, but Marmo places heavier emphasis on the social and governance pillars. Efficiency itself reduces fuel use, diesel consumption, and chemicals pumped downhole. More important, he said, are career development, competitive pay that supports families, a formal quality management system (API Q2), and community impact.

Last year the company directed more than $10 million into local economies through hotel nights, food, fuel, and other purchases, while also making direct donations and sponsorships. Approximately 30 percent of the workforce is minority—described simply as “what we are,” not as a marketing claim.

“Just because I don’t agree with what causes climate change doesn’t mean we’re not going to be responsible stewards in the community and in our industry,” Marmo said. He argued that oil and gas companies and service providers are among the most responsible operators in the world when measured by people, safety, and community results—and that the industry still does too little to defend that record publicly.

Services and How to Apply

Deep Well Services describes itself as a technology and training company that happens to operate hydraulic and diesel completion units. Capabilities include plug cleanouts, fishing tools, workovers, cleanouts, toe preps, and hot-tap kits for controlled pressure bleed-off. The equipment and crews have proven they can work across basins and international locations.

Anyone interested in joining should start at the company website: deepwellservices.com.

Marmo closed the conversation with straightforward appreciation for platforms that defend the industry’s record and people. For Deep Well Services, the immediate priority remains filling seats with people ready to learn, work, and build long-term careers in a business that continues to expand.

The Crude Life Vault interview with Mark Marmo of Deep Well Services was from February 2023.

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