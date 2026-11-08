The Crude Life Vault: Colorado’s Blue Print for Regulating Oil and Gas

On an episode of The Crude Life Vault’s morning show Play Hard, Work Hard, host Jason Spiess and co-host Sterling sat down with Colorado State Senator John Cook (District 13), the former Weld County sheriff and the only state senator with a law-enforcement background. The conversation centered on Colorado’s evolving oil and gas rules, the political dynamics driving them, and what the industry and everyday Coloradans can do in response.

A Tough Regulatory Year Ahead

Cook wasted little time addressing the practical impact of recent and pending regulations. He noted that significant changes—many finalized near the end of the year—affect nearly every stage of the extraction process. Chief among them is a proposed 2,000-foot setback from dwellings, houses, and other structures. While variances are theoretically possible, Cook said the rule will make operations “very difficult” even in oil-and-gas-heavy Weld County.

He was blunt about the political context. After Governor Jared Polis publicly declared the “war on oil and gas is over” and called for promoting business, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC)—appointed by the governor and composed of Democrats and left-leaning independents with strong environmental leanings—advanced the setbacks and additional air-quality and wildlife restrictions within days. Cook described the process as one-sided: industry presented scientific evidence, while emotional testimony from opponents carried more weight with commissioners. One commissioner, he recalled, said that if a mile setback were possible, they would pursue it.

An internal COGCC email chain that was accidentally sent to operators further illustrated the climate. Companies were referred to with nicknames including “666,” “Lorax,” and “Snake Oil.” Cook called the episode revealing of an anti-industry posture inside the regulatory body.

Economic Stakes and “Takings”

Cook emphasized the broader economic footprint of oil and gas in Colorado: roughly $200 million flowing to K-12 education through severance and related taxes, 144,000 industry-related jobs generating income and sales tax revenue, and an estimated 44 percent of downtown Denver office space tied to the sector. Mineral owners and agricultural operators who rely on royalties face real losses if development is blocked. Cook argued some of the new rules amount to regulatory takings under the state constitution and predicted a wave of lawsuits.

He recounted a dairy farmer who told him that passage of an earlier ballot measure with even larger setbacks would have forced the farm to close because mineral income was essential to survival. Similar pressures, Cook said, exist across Weld County and other producing areas.

The Colorado Blueprint and Political Reality

Spiess asked about The Colorado Blueprint, a strategy document associated with Polis and other major Democratic donors. Cook described it as a multi-year plan to elect Democrats, control redistricting, and reshape state policy. Republicans once held one chamber; Democrats now control the governorship, Senate, and House. Cook noted that minority status limits the ability to block appointments or legislation, leaving the courts and grassroots organizing as primary avenues of pushback.

He pointed to a successful recall of a Greeley-area representative who supported the anti-industry Senate Bill 181 as evidence that local voters in energy-dependent communities can still impose accountability.

Advice for the Industry and Workers

Cook’s clearest recommendation was practical and bottom-up. During the fight against Initiative 112 (which proposed roughly 2,500-foot setbacks), industry leaders and line workers testified in committee hearings and talked to neighbors about real-world impacts—jobs, health coverage, children’s education, community ties. The measure failed statewide. He urged the same approach now: ordinary workers and mid-level employees, not just CEOs or trade-association heads, need to show up, speak, and organize. Placing political pressure through the ballot box, he said, remains more effective than relying on appointed regulators.

Broader Context from the Show

Earlier in the program, Spiess and Sterling discussed media framing of energy stories, the practical realities of oil-dependent economies (including Sterling’s years growing up in Saudi Aramco’s Dhahran compound), and the difficulty of having measured conversations in a polarized climate. The interview with Cook brought those themes into sharp focus: regulations that sound abstract in Denver or Boulder have concrete consequences for workers, mineral owners, schools, and local governments in producing regions.

Cook closed by noting the frustration of watching anti-law-enforcement and anti-industry measures advance while possessing firsthand professional experience in both arenas. He remains focused on enforcing and shaping law rather than simply enduring it.

Full interview audio and additional Crude Life coverage are available at thecrudelife.com.

The Crude Life Vault interview was from December 2020.

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