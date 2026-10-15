The Crude Life Vault: Charles Ohlsen on Refracs — Measured Approach, Technology Drive, and Bakken Upside

In a November 2015 conversation captured for The Crude Life with host Jason Spiess, Charles Ohlsen, completions specialist at Whiting Petroleum, unpacked the rising interest in refracs across the Bakken and Williston Basin. The discussion centered on what a refrac actually is, how it differs from an initial hydraulic fracture treatment, Whiting’s deliberate pace of adoption, the role of technology and data, barriers to broader use, and the outlook for activity.

Companies in the Bakken region had been performing refracs since at least 2004. The technique itself was not new, yet by the time of the interview it was seeing renewed attention and an uptick in activity as operators looked for ways to extract more value from existing wells. Ohlsen described Whiting’s approach as measured and cautious. The company had not completed a large number of refracs at that point. Instead, it focused carefully on candidate selection, “cautiously dipping our toe into the water.” He expressed optimism about the long-term potential while emphasizing the need to proceed deliberately.

A primary driver, Ohlsen explained, was the technology revolution of the preceding decade or so in drilling and completing horizontal wells—not only in the Bakken but across other plays. Early wells lacked the benefit of later advancements in completion design, proppant loading, cluster spacing, and related practices. Those original treatments simply could not achieve what modern techniques delivered. Left alone, many older wells would still recover hydrocarbons, but applying current learnings through a refrac could meaningfully increase recoverable reserves.

Ohlsen clarified the distinction between a standard frac and a refrac. A conventional completion stimulates a newly drilled well. A refrac returns to an existing wellbore to restimulate intervals, often targeting zones that were under-stimulated originally or that could benefit from improved designs. He noted that “refrac” had become a broad umbrella term. Under that heading sat multiple methods of reworking wells—different techniques and subcategories that were generating growing interest and additional opportunity. Operators were recognizing that the same advances improving new-well results could be applied retrospectively.

Other operators provided useful reference points. Marathon, in particular, had reported several successful refracs and reworkings of older wells. Whiting monitored such results while refining its own candidate selection and execution. The conversation also touched on technology and Big Data in the Bakken: how operators were integrating data analytics, how the broader industry viewed these tools, and the practical barriers that still limited wider refrac adoption. At the same time, Ohlsen framed refracs as another valuable option in an energy company’s toolkit—an additional arrow in the quiver rather than a standalone strategy.

Looking ahead, the discussion turned to the near-term outlook. Ohlsen saw a bright future for refracs and anticipated Whiting increasing its activity as results and confidence grew. The broader Bakken was expected to follow a similar trajectory, with technology continuing to unlock incremental production from the existing well inventory. In an era of disciplined capital allocation, the ability to enhance recoveries from wells already drilled offered a compelling efficiency story.

Map showing 272 refracs performed as of May 2019 in the North Dakota portion of the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formation. Notably, 124 of these refracs were conducted between 2017 and 2018. Source: URTeC 3723732/Energy & Environmental Research Center.

This Crude Life Vault conversation captures a moment when refracs were transitioning from occasional experiment to a more systematic development tool. Ohlsen’s measured tone, emphasis on technology transfer from new wells to legacy assets, and recognition of both opportunity and caution remain relevant markers of how operators approached the challenge of maximizing resource recovery in the Bakken.

Another interview from The Crude Life Vault that underscores the industry’s ongoing innovation in completions and the practical value of applying today’s techniques to yesterday’s wells.

Keep Calm, and Keep on Living The Crude Life! ReFrac to the Future!

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