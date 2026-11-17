Mark Fox, chairman, The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, is demanding the Department of Interior uphold its duty as the tribe’s trustee and restore justice regarding the tribe’s Missouri River property rights.

The MHA Nation contends that the Department of the Interior violated treaties going back to 1825, by issuing an opinion that overturned three prior decisions from the department.

Fox said the tribe is demanding the department to withdraw the opinion, saying historical precedent shows the tribe owns the rights under the riverbed within the boundaries of the Fort Berthold Reservation. He says the state hasn’t been interested in the minerals until the oil industry spike their value.

According to Fox, there are “hundred of millions” of dollars tied up in escrow. This has created strain on funding their construction projects, school remodeling and other community projects that have begun and are in well past the planning stages.

This is the latest “mineral rights grab” by the state after battling the Wilkinson family and three individuals laying claim to abandon minerals.

When asked, Fox cited greed and political agendas as the reason for ND’s sudden interest in the Missouri River bed’s mineral rights, which is located on the MHA Nation.

Fox said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has yet to communicate with the tribe about the DOI ruling and the next steps with the state.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, released the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s ruling:

“The Department of the Interior has finalized its review and determined that the State of North Dakota owns the mineral rights. This is an opportunity for the State and Tribe to work together to ensure that the mineral rights under the Missouri River benefit all North Dakotans.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, released the following statement in response to the Trump administration’s ruling:

“With the Department of the Interior making its final decision, I hope North Dakota and the Three Affiliated Tribes are now able to work together on a mutually beneficial solution.”

Host Jason Spiess asked if Fox felt the ND delegation is contradicting themselves with their statements hoping for compromise after a decision is final.

Fox opines about the intentions of the state as well. Citing numerous historical examples to back up his claim of the state of North Dakota using political powers to acquire resources and revenue from the tribe.

The Crude Life Vault interview was from June 2020.

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