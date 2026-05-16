The Crude Life Vault: Brian Sullivan on the Bakken’s Boom to Bust

In October 2013, CNBC’s Brian Sullivan arrived in Williston, North Dakota, during the height of the Bakken oil boom. Hotels were scarce and expensive, dirt roads led to new construction, and the town pulsed with the energy of rapid growth. Workers flooded in, businesses couldn’t keep up with demand, and optimism reigned.

Less than three years later, Sullivan returned for his third trip to find a dramatically different scene.

“I paid $129 a night for the hotel that was in the $300 range the last time I was there,” Sullivan recalled in an interview on The Crude Life. “The weird irony is that this isn’t even me saying this. This is the restaurant owner… There wasn’t enough of anything. Now there’s suddenly too much of everything.”

The shift mirrors the broader oil industry’s journey from the shale revolution’s explosive growth to today’s painful adjustment.

Sullivan, then co-host of CNBC’s Power Lunch, has chronicled the cycles as both journalist and observer across two decades in financial media.

From Shortage to Surplus

During the 2013 visit, the Bakken exemplified classic boomtown dynamics. Sullivan stayed in a new hotel on a dirt road — later a Ramada — where rooms commanded premium prices. Restaurants were packed, and operators like Andy Knopf of Dakota West Crane Company scaled rapidly, growing from one crane to nine by driving equipment cross-country from as far as Houston and Columbia, South Carolina.

By December 2014, oil prices had already begun their sharp decline, but activity remained high due to committed contracts and lingering optimism. Locals expressed confidence in a quick recovery. Sullivan noted the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of the community, even as temperatures hit negative 20 degrees.

On his most recent trip, the picture had flipped. Williston now boasts around 33 restaurants. New hotels continue to open amid a glut of rooms. Crane counts at Knopf’s operation have fallen to four, with layoffs hitting the family business. Apartments built by major private equity firms like KKR sit partially empty, and rents have dropped significantly — studio units that once commanded $3,000 per month have seen steep declines.

“If everybody is half full, they’re all doomed,” Sullivan observed. Businesses need roughly 75% occupancy to thrive. Without a meaningful recovery in activity, closures appear inevitable.

The Human and Economic Toll

The downturn extends beyond visible infrastructure. Sullivan highlighted the loss of approximately 15,000 people in the county over the course of a year. Workers who came for high-paying jobs have left for opportunities elsewhere, raising questions about future labor availability even if prices rebound.

“You have to wonder… even if the price of oil recovers to $100 tomorrow, are they going to be able to get the people back?” he asked.

The pain ripples outward. Sullivan referenced the “Bakken Ripple” that once boosted supplier cities like Minneapolis, Billings, and Rapid City. Now a “reverse ripple” is underway as jobs disappear in oilfield services, trucking, housing, and related sectors. Nationally, the mining category (which includes oil and gas) has been the primary drag on monthly jobs numbers.

This stands in contrast to the industry’s role during the financial crisis, when it was one of the few bright spots for job creation — particularly for those willing to work hard in challenging conditions.

Debt, Adaptation, and the Long Game

Sullivan emphasized that this bust feels different due to high debt loads accumulated during the boom. He pointed to examples like Linn Energy, once a $14 billion company, which recently raised going-concern questions and deferred debt payments.

Industry leaders such as Harold Hamm, John Gibson (formerly of ONEOK), and James Volker of Whiting have spoken of rewriting business plans — a process Sullivan compared to the media industry’s painful adaptation to the internet.

“The shale revolution kind of reminded me of this technology wave that is changing oil and gas to the tune to where the deepest pockets are going to win,” he said.

Not all plays are suffering equally. The Permian Basin stands out, with operators like Diamondback Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources having cut costs early and achieving profitability at low prices — some even under $20 per barrel, though margins remain thin. Other regions like the Eagle Ford and Marcellus face steeper challenges, often requiring higher breakeven prices around $60 or more.

Locally in the Bakken, rig managers cited $65 as a more comfortable threshold.

A Cautious Outlook

Sullivan cautioned against assuming a rapid return to $100 oil, noting long-term inflation-adjusted averages hover closer to $40–$45. Companies must plan for prolonged lower prices rather than banking on a quick rebound. The good news, he added, is that efficiency gains and technology improvements are making operations smarter and more resilient.

Despite the current challenges, Sullivan remains bullish on Williston’s long-term prospects. “The people up there are wonderful… Williston will continue to go on.”

The Bakken’s story — from frenzied growth to consolidation and adaptation — offers a microcosm of the broader U.S. shale industry’s evolution. As operators rewrite playbooks and communities adjust to the new normal, the sector’s deeper pockets and technological edge may determine who emerges strongest when the cycle eventually turns.

Interview and features from 2016.

START LIVING THE CRUDE LIFE TODAY!!!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life - Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.