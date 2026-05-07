The Crude Life Vault: Brewer Assists in Crisis, Accidents and Mental Wellness

In the high-risk world of oil and gas, where crews live, eat, and work together for weeks at a time, a workplace injury or fatality doesn’t just affect the individuals involved — it impacts an entire tight-knit “family.” Thomas Brewer, founder of TB Group, LLC, has built a career helping companies navigate these devastating moments through on-site crisis consulting and corporate training.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and The Crude Life has been interviewing professionals to discuss the critical importance of proactive mental, emotional, and spiritual support for energy workers since 2012.

Based in Oklahoma City, Brewer brings deep experience to his role. Since 2003, he has served as a law enforcement chaplain, responding to line-of-duty deaths and other traumatic events. As an on-site crisis consultant and corporate trainer, he now extends that expertise to the oil and gas industry, responding to workplace injuries, fatalities (both on-site and off-site), and other critical incidents.

When asked how his work fits into the industry, Brewer described it as a form of emergency services or crisis response — stepping in when companies and employees must walk “that difficult road ahead.”

The Cost of Unprocessed Trauma

Brewer emphasized a key reality in safety-sensitive industries: unaddressed grief and trauma directly threaten operational safety.

“If the officers and then on the corporate level and then on the oil and gas level… they don’t deal with the critical incident… their head’s not in the ballgame,” he explained. “They’re dealing with the grief or the traumatic situation… and because of that they’re not giving 100% focus to the task at hand. And when you do that, you can get hurt or you can cause somebody else to get hurt.”

This lack of focus in an already dangerous environment can lead to additional injuries or fatalities. Brewer advocates for a holistic approach — caring for employees’ minds, spirits, and bodies — rather than treating them as mere “employment numbers.”

Oil & Gas: A Unique “Secondary Family”

The intensity of oilfield work makes Brewer’s services especially vital. Unlike traditional 8-to-5 jobs, many oil and gas workers operate on schedules like 14 days on and 14 off, living together in close quarters.

“An average employee spends more awake hours with their coworkers than they might their significant other,” Brewer noted. In the patch, that bond is even stronger. “That is a very tight-knit community and family. So when the family hurts, everybody hurts.”

Recent incidents, such as the Patterson rig explosion and the earlier Castleton derailment, brought renewed attention to emergency response and post-incident care. Brewer stresses that while the industry strives for zero incidents — much like the airline industry’s safety culture or efforts to eliminate spills — companies must prepare for when the worst occurs.

Be Proactive: Have a Plan Before You Need It

The core of Brewer’s message is preparation. He advises companies to identify and vet a crisis consultant before an incident happens.

“It’s not if an injury will ever occur within the oil and gas industry. And also, unfortunately, it’s not if there will be another death, it’s when,” he said.

When crisis strikes, leaders are in “911 mode.” That’s not the time to start googling consultants. Having a trusted resource on speed dial allows for rapid deployment, flexibility, and immediate support for affected teams.

Brewer approaches every situation with humility: “I’m not there with an ego. I’m there to serve the company and the individuals… I don’t come in with an agenda. All I want to do is serve and help the company [and] the individuals… begin to take one step forward after another.”

Getting in Touch

Companies and individuals interested in crisis consulting, training, or learning more about employee assistance programs can reach Thomas Brewer directly:

Cell Phone : (405) 833-7229

Website : pbgroupllc.com (TB Group, LLC)

Email: thomas@TBGroupLLC.com

Social: Search Thomas E. Brewer on Facebook or connect via LinkedIn

Brewer welcomes direct calls for both routine inquiries and urgent critical incidents. He travels wherever needed and works with companies to determine appropriate on-site duration and support.

A Human Approach in a Demanding Industry

In an industry known for its demanding pace and focus on operational excellence, Brewer’s work serves as a reminder that true safety and performance include caring for the people who make it all possible.

By providing space for employees to process trauma rather than “stuff it away,” companies protect not only individual well-being but also team focus, safety records, and the bottom line.

As Brewer puts it, the goal is to set standards high enough that companies care for their people as whole persons — not just as workers.

For oil and gas operators looking to strengthen their crisis response plans, reaching out early could make all the difference when the inevitable challenges arise.

Interview and feature from 2018.

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