The Crude Life Vault: Boots on the Ground in D.C. – Edwin and Lisa Share Their Firsthand Account of January 6

In the first hour we play hard. In the second hour we work hard. On this episode hosts Jason Spies and Sterling delivered both—mixing lighthearted banter on the Mandela Effect with a serious, solution-oriented conversation about last weekend’s events in Washington, D.C.

To cut through the noise of media narratives and social media outrage, the show brought on Edwin and Lisa, a husband-and-wife team who traveled from the heartland to the nation’s capital. They went not as spectators, but as participants standing for what they see as truth, freedom, and election integrity. They did not enter the Capitol building but witnessed events unfold from the grounds and surrounding areas.

Why They Went

“We went to stand for freedom and truth,” Lisa explained. “If we can’t get truth in the courts, then we need to stand for it peacefully.”

Edwin echoed this, emphasizing support for representatives contesting election results and showing the country and the world that hundreds of thousands of Americans believe the nation is in trouble. Their unified purpose: peaceful presence, no aggression.

What They Saw: A Sea of People, Not a Monolith

Edwin and Lisa described arriving amid a massive crowd—estimates ranging from 250,000 to over a million, with many placing it in the high hundreds of thousands.

“It was a sea of people,” they noted. “You couldn’t capture it all on camera.”

The atmosphere early on was lighthearted and friendly, with people from diverse backgrounds: Chinese protesters opposing the CCP, Vietnamese groups waving their flag, African Americans, Latinos, and everyday Americans chanting “USA” more than any partisan slogan.

They observed a clear distinction on the grounds. Most attendees behaved like fans heading to a cold-weather sporting event—winter gear, no visible weapons or offensive equipment. However, provocateurs stood out: individuals in full face coverings, gas masks, knee pads, using bullhorns, foul language, and disrespectful behavior toward property. These actors, they believe, were responsible for much of the escalation, particularly on the east side where the more violent breach occurred.

Media vs. Reality

A central theme of the interview was the gap between what happened and how it was portrayed. Edwin and Lisa stressed that President Trump’s speech directed people to walk peacefully to the Capitol and make their presence known—not to enter or commit violence. They recounted how some groups were escorted through the building by Capitol security for safety reasons after climbing temporary inauguration bleachers, countering narratives of a uniform “storming.”

The infamous “Buffalo Man” (described as a mix of Groundskeeper Willie and Mel Gibson in Braveheart) was visible and vocal, but the pair portrayed the overall crowd as overwhelmingly peaceful. They pushed back on headlines labeling it simply “Trump supporters storming the Capitol,” noting the broader mix of attendees and the limited number who actually entered the building relative to the total crowd size.

Concerns for the Future

The conversation extended beyond the day’s events to broader worries about eroding personal freedoms. Jason drew parallels to post-9/11 changes in air travel, suggesting the D.C. events could accelerate restrictions on protest, travel, and daily life. Edwin and Lisa expressed deep concern over fear being weaponized—whether through media, political persecution, or social pressure—to silence dissent and prevent mobilization.

They highlighted contested elections in multiple states (not just Georgia), consent decrees loosening election rules, and patterns they see as threats to integrity. Both emphasized standing up despite potential backlash, including affidavits they and others provided to document events for the record and potential legal defenses.

“Fear is being used as a mechanism to control behavior,” Edwin noted. “The more you live in fear, the more those things are likely to happen. The more you stand up, the less likely.”

Lisa added a song written in the aftermath, performed live on the show, calling for standing ground, refusing compromise, and pressing forward until “the walls cave in.”

Play Hard, Work Hard Takeaway

This wasn’t just another partisan recap. It was solution-based journalism in action: bringing voices who were there to the microphone. In an oil and gas community familiar with regulatory pressure, economic uncertainty, and media portrayals, the themes resonated—freedom, truth, capitalism, and resisting overreach.

As Jason reflected, events like this risk fundamentally changing personal liberties in ways we may not fully recognize a year from now. Edwin and Lisa’s account reminds us that behind the headlines are real people with real motivations, not caricatures.

The Crude Life will continue following these stories with the same approach: boots-on-the-ground perspectives, hard questions, and a commitment to truth over narrative.

Stay engaged. Play hard. Work hard.



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The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

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