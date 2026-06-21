The Crude Life Vault: BBQ Tips from Rusty Pageant

In the heart of the oil patch, where the shale meets the grill, competition isn’t just about who can move the most pipe or frac the most stages — it’s about who can deliver the best barbecue. And Rusty Padgett (and his team) smoked the competition — literally.

Padgett, returned to the Bakken BBQ as defending champion. The previous year, his Santa Maria-style dry-rubbed tri-tip took first place at the event. This year, the team is back with a new contender: slow-smoked pork butts, and plenty of that signature oilfield barbecue bravado.

“I was the chef last year,” Padgett recalled. “It was the first year we actually did it, and we came and we cooked Santa Maria dry rub tri-tip and ended up taking first place.”

The Santa Maria influence comes straight from California, where the tri-tip cut originated. Unlike sweeter Kansas City rubs or vinegar-heavy Carolina styles, the Santa Maria tradition focuses on a straightforward, savory dry rub that lets the beef shine. Padgett’s team sourced the hard-to-find tri-tips from South Dakota, marinated them overnight, seared them for bark on the grill, then finished them low and slow in the smoker with pecan wood imported from Colorado.

“We brought it up and we marinated them the night before… popped them in the smoker after getting a good char on the barbecue,” he explained. The result? A championship-winning cook that blended California technique with Bakken grit.

From Tri-Tip to Pork Butt: This Year’s Game Plan

This year’s entry is all about pork butts — and the team started days in advance. The process began with a brine solution to lock in moisture, followed by injection, then a twist on the usual binder: instead of yellow mustard, they slathered the meat in honey before applying a spicier dry rub.

“The honey brings a nice sweet kick to it,” Padgett said. The butts went into the smoker at 2 a.m., with plans to pull them around 3 p.m. — just before reaching final internal temperature.

It’s a technique Padgett swears by after nearly 20 years of smoking meat. “A lot of people… leave it in the smoker until the actual temperature that it’s done at which does dry out the meat,” he noted. “Just take it out when you’re about 10 degrees before it’s done and wrap it up and let it sit there and finish cooking.”

The team also battled the elements. High winds threatened to blow away the dry rub and pushed the smoker’s exhaust in the wrong direction, forcing a quick mechanical adjustment mid-prep. In true oilfield fashion, they adapted and kept rolling.

Oilfield Life Meets Smoker Life

Padgett’s barbecue passion runs deep. At 36, he’s been smoking meat since he was 17.

“I like to cook at home… barbecuing and smoking… I cook a lot of stuff in the house. I like to make things from scratch and come up with my own recipes,” he said. “Pretty much everything’s my favorite.”

His day job keeps him just as busy. As an account manager, Padgett works with customers across the pipeline sector. The company manufactures, sells, and installs composite pipe systems and operates in all the major U.S. shale plays, Canada, Latin America, and increasingly Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is really picking up,” Padgett noted. The company’s first shipment to the Kingdom was memorable: a Saudi prince sent a massive Russian cargo plane to Calgary, where three 12-foot-tall, 12,000-pound reels were loaded for delivery.

The Bakken BBQ itself perfectly embodies the culture of the patch — where hard work, competition, and camaraderie are seasoned with smoked meat and good-natured trash talk. When a neighboring BBQ pitmaster was playfully jabbing at the Rusty and crew, he quickly fired back with a smile: “I wouldn’t worry about Troy. He’s just jealous that we took first place last year.”

“If You Ain’t First, You’re Last”

As the Bakken BBQ heats up, the trophy is back on the line. Padgett and crew are ready to defend their title, but they know the competition will be fierce.

“All I got to say is if you ain’t first, you’re last,” Padgett quipped, channeling Ricky Bobby from Talladega Nights.

In an industry built on resilience, innovation, and turning raw resources into value, it makes sense that some of the best pitmasters come from the oil patch. Whether it’s tri-tip from California or honey-glazed pork butts in the Permian wind, Rusty Padgett and the team prove that championship flavor doesn’t just come from technique — it comes from heart, preparation, and a little competitive fire.

The grills are hot, the smoke is rising, and the Bakken is hungry. May the best cook win.

Interview with Jason Spiess and Rusty Padgett was conducted in 2018.

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