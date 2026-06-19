The Crude Life Vault: BBQ Champion Junior Urias

In the summer of 2017, The Crude Life host Jason Spiess sat down with a true Texas original: Junior Urias of Up and Smoke BBQ. A competition barbecue champion, TV personality, and oil-patch caterer, Urias embodied the perfect marriage of craft barbecue and the hardworking culture of the energy industry.

From primitive campfire cooking as a kid to winning on national television and feeding the oilfields of Midland, Texas, Urias’s journey is a story of smoke, skill, and seizing opportunity in the patch.

Urias’s love for barbecue began young. At just 12 years old, he started attending barbecue camps where everything — breakfast, lunch, and dinner for up to 600 people — was prepared over open campfires using Dutch ovens and live coals. No electricity. No modern ovens. Just fire, time, and technique.

“That’s kind of where my barbecue expedition started,” he told Spiess.

He later transitioned into competitive cook-offs, traveling across Texas and eventually the entire country. People kept telling him he was good at it — so he kept going.

Pitmasters Glory and the $20 Grill

The big break came when Urias and his team were selected for the reality show BBQ Pitmasters on Destination America. In a whirlwind story that still amazes him, he received a call on a Friday night while already set up at a San Antonio cook-off. The show needed him in Florida by Sunday.

With no time to haul his trailer, Urias called a friend in Florida, arranged for a smoker to be delivered, flew in with little more than clothes, knives, and seasonings, and still won the Texas episode.

“Myron [Mixon] gave me a lot of help,” Urias laughed, recalling the ribbing he took for showing up light. One of the most memorable moments? Cooking a $50,000 ribeye on a $20 Walmart grill he bought just in case for a quick challenge. “That’s one of the highlights of the entire show,” he said.

Primitive Roots, Modern Mastery

Spiess noted the parallel between old-school media production (cutting tape, X-Acto knives) and Urias’s foundation in primitive campfire cooking. That early experience gave Urias a deep appreciation for fundamentals that many modern pitmasters overlook.

Urias blends grilling and smoking — skills he considers distinct but powerful when combined. He uses both low-and-slow methods (especially for brisket) and hot-and-fast techniques depending on the cut. For competitions, he layers flavors aggressively: brining ribs overnight in salt, water, and vinegar, then applying custom rubs. For his restaurant customers, he keeps it simpler, believing “simple is sometimes the best.”

Wood choices vary by meat:

Pecan and mesquite for most everything

Fruit woods (peach, cherry) with pork and ribs

Lump charcoal + mesquite for brisket and steaks

His signature sides include mustard-based potato salad, sweet coleslaw with a kick, and “ginger famous beans” — pinto beans slow-cooked with jalapeño, house-made sausage, and onion. His house sauce pulls from Kansas City sweetness, Carolina vinegar tang, and Texas spice to complement everything from brisket to sausage.

Oil & Gas Built the Business

In Midland, Texas — ground zero for the Permian Basin — Urias found his biggest customers among the energy industry. Up and Smoke BBQ became a go-to caterer for major oilfield companies, delivering high-quality barbecue, steaks, and even whole hogs for corporate events.

“The oil field and the oil field companies around this area have been good to me and we’ve been good to them,” Urias said.

The demanding schedules and big appetites of patch workers proved a perfect match for a pitmaster who understands hard work and big flavors.

He also built a product line around his competition success. Junior’s Ruff Grub seasoning (created originally for cook-offs) has been used by teams across the U.S. and internationally, with winners crediting it for their success. That seasoning laid the foundation for the entire business.

Urias’s story is one of starting from nothing, mastering fundamentals in the most basic conditions, and then thriving in one of America’s toughest and most rewarding industries. Whether feeding hundreds at a competition, winning on TV with minimal gear, or catering for the energy sector that powers the nation, Junior Urias proved that great barbecue — like the oil patch itself — is built on time, temperature, heart, and hustle.

The Crude Life Vault brings back these conversations to remind us: the culture of the energy industry extends far beyond the rigs and refineries. It lives in the stories, the food, the traditions, and the people who keep the fires burning.

Interview with Jason Spiess and Junior Urias on The Crude Life from June 2017

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