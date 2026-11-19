Andrew Bruce, chief executive of Data Gumbo, discussed how the company’s blockchain technology is helping streamline complex operational processes in the oil and gas industry. The conversation focused on a pilot project for water handling services in the Bakken shale field in North Dakota and the broader potential of blockchain as a practical tool for efficiency, rather than a cryptocurrency play.

Bruce explained that Data Gumbo is working with the Oil & Gas Blockchain Consortium (sometimes referred to in coverage as the OSC or OOC consortium). The consortium was initiated by Equinor, with Rebecca Hoffman of Equinor and J.D. Franke of ConocoPhillips serving as co-chairs. Its board includes major operators such as Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, and Shell, among others. Data Gumbo is not a board member; it acts as a technology provider. The consortium identified several use cases for 2019, and Data Gumbo is executing the water haulage pilot.

A central theme of the discussion was the distinction between blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Bruce noted that many people conflated the two during earlier waves of interest. Cryptocurrencies rely on blockchain infrastructure, but blockchain does not require cryptocurrencies. Data Gumbo uses none. There is no mining or proof-of-work cryptocurrency layer. Instead, the system relies on Internet of Things (IoT) data to trigger pre-agreed contract terms and a consensus mechanism so that counterparties share the same verified record of what occurred. Payments continue in ordinary currencies such as U.S. dollars or Norwegian kroner.

The practical problem the technology addresses is the highly manual, error-prone nature of field ticket and invoicing processes. In a typical water haulage workflow, a driver picks up water, a field ticket is signed and often ends up stored imperfectly, an invoice is generated, data mismatches arise between parties, and disputes follow. Bruce described this as roughly a 14-step process containing multiple loops for disagreement. Data Gumbo’s approach encodes the contract terms, connects to data sources, and reduces the workflow to something closer to three steps—analogous to pumping gasoline: swipe, fill, and go. The goal is automated confirmation of delivery and performance-based payment without the usual reconciliation friction.

The consortium and Data Gumbo have highlighted significant potential savings. One figure cited was approximately $3.7 billion annually in cost reductions for the oil and gas water business, alongside an estimated 25 percent efficiency improvement in the water example under discussion. Benefits are framed as mutual. Operators gain better transparency, pay only for verified performance, and improve spend management. Service companies receive faster, more reliable payment once terms are met, which can open the door to early-payment discounts and smoother cash flow. Bruce emphasized that the model is not designed as a one-sided advantage for operators.

Looking beyond the Bakken pilot, Data Gumbo is expanding. Bruce mentioned a partnership with Ancelot Water Management for a water processing facility in the Permian Basin and work automating performance contracts for additional operators and service companies. The company’s strategy is to follow the hydrocarbon supply chain—covering bulk commodities such as water, crude, chemicals, or sand; related logistics and trucking; and provenance tracking (for example, materials or equipment maintenance records back to origin). The longer-term vision is a growing network of interconnected parties on the same platform. Bruce compared an isolated blockchain node to a solitary fax machine: useful only when others are connected.

Adoption, he argued, does not require companies to build or choose their own blockchain. Organizations can subscribe to the service, stand up a node, and begin using the network with existing participants. If it does not fit, they can disconnect with limited sunk cost. Education has been a major part of the work—Bruce estimated that a large share of recent years was spent explaining the technology—but the consortium’s efforts have accelerated broader understanding that the focus is operational efficiency rather than digital currency.

Bruce closed by underscoring accessibility and potentially begin using the system relatively quickly. The core message was that blockchain, applied this way, is a practical infrastructure for trust and automation in multi-party industrial processes, with measurable financial upside once the network effect takes hold.

The interview captured a moment when major energy companies were moving from conceptual interest in blockchain toward concrete pilots. Data Gumbo’s role illustrates one path for turning distributed-ledger technology into day-to-day operational improvement in oilfield services.

The Crude Life Vault interview was from September 2019.

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