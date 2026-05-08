It was the best of times, well, at least for those involved with the recent shale revolution. For others, it’s been the worst of times. Headlines and talk shows focus on recovery rates and job growth, others cite outsourcing numbers, inflation and employment quality.

While the media and coffee shops focus on splitting hairs of blame, the energy industry was busy jumpstarting the nation’s economy. Now the next layer of the energy economy kicks in. This is why communities like Belle Fourche, SD, and Kingman, AZ, are intriguing to investors and energy-related companies.

Belle Fourche is located just south of the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota. The state recently signed a $1.2 billion dollar “surge funding” bill to get infrastructure projects rolling in order to satisfy the growing population on the western side. This will ensure the next layer of the energy economy is played out.

“The Highway 85 corridor runs through Belle Fourche does on a daily basis have over 10,500 vehicles on it a day. That’s a day,” Stalder said. “Belle Fourche has been growing in size and interest ever since companies like Permian Tank opened.”

Stalder is right on the money to suggest Belle Fourche has been the hot place in South Dakota over the past five years. Texas-based above ground storage tank and processing equipment manufacturer Permian Tank & Manufacturing, Inc. Back in 2013 when Permian Tank opened their doors, they said Belle Fourche was chosen as their location because of its geographical location to support the Bakken, Niobrara and Green River oil field activities, according to Lead (SD) native and corporate attorney for Permian Tank, Terry Jacobson in their public press documents.

Stalder hears the same thing from others who want to know more about the gateway to the northern Black Hills. She added Belle Fourche has had an advantage over many other energy impacted communities. Geography.

“We are surrounded by major energy plays and we have embraced what has come out of that. It’s pretty much been all very positive,” Stalder said. “Because we live far enough away and are not in the thick of the Bakken and what comes with that. Good and bad.”

Stalder said they are still receiving calls and inquiries from businesses looking to set up shop in Belle Fourche.

“We are getting a number of inquiries and they are not all oil related, they are more location related,” Stalder said.

Kingman on the other hand has the infrastructure already in place. Their challenge is a bit more difficult — change. Albert Einstein once said it was easier to split an atom than change a man’s mind. The good news for Kingman is the major infrastructure is well established and a proposed six major highway projects in their [area] has the town’s economic future looking bright.

“Kingman has a lot of retirees from all over moving here as well as what I call equity-refugees from California,” Kingman mayor Richard Anderson said. “Kingman doesn’t have the high property taxes people are paying elsewhere and they like that, yet, at the same time they don’t want to see change. Then after they’ve been here three or four years they complain about the roads and things like that.”

This poses some challenges for growth for Kingman. In fact the 37-square-mile town has not received an increase in state gas taxes over the past 20 years, yet, Kingman appears to continue to grow and show positive signs of economic explosion.

“The amount of tax the county and city gets from the state has not gone up in 20 years. It’s not a percentage, its a flat amount,” Kingman mayor Richard Anderson said. “Since I moved out here from Washington DC in 2008, the city’s overall health, from a resource stance, has gone up. Now are we wealthy? No. We do not have a property tax in Kingman. There is a county property tax, but the city does not have one.”

City manager John Dougherty arrived a little over a year-and-a-half-ago and sees Kingman as an economic center of activity one day, just no idea when that could happen.

“When I came here I saw a community that could explode at any moment because we have everything we need for economic development,” Dougherty said. “We’ve got highways, rail and air. We are five hours by truck and even less by rail to go to the coast and get on ships. So we can go anywhere in the world in a very short amount of time.”

According to Dougherty, for years, the railroad was coming through Kingman every 15 minutes. Today, it is getting closer to every 10 minutes and the word “bottleneck” is being heard more frequently around town.

“The rail is coming through more and more and they are starting to back them up into the desert because there is a bottleneck here,” Dougherty said. “Kingman has two lines that run through the city and two spurs, which are operated by Patriot Rail and are out at the airport. Our infrastructure is well developed and it is to the point where it is getting stressed. You are looking at 125 trains a day now and about 1200 truck trips to the airport. It’s pretty dynamic out there.”

Back in the Dakotas, Belle Fourche is landlocked so quick access to barge isn’t a realistic option. The rail however, is. The city of Belle Fourche has committed to a multi-million dollar rail industrial park to ensure future distribution option for the region’s growing economy, which is where Permian Tank set up shop. Stalder said there is over $3 million invested into infrastructure and the rail spur is continuing to be developed.

“That transload and spur will serve that industrial park very well,” Stalder said. “In western South Dakota and kinda this tri-state area, that’s a mechanism [to] serve not only the people in the rail park but trucking businesses all over to on load and offload product for folks that want to use the rail as a more economical way to transport their goods either in or out of our area.”

Stalder said the rail spur has garnered the interest from many people looking to service oil and gas as well as other industries.

“I would say over the past 6 months 90-95 percent of all our inquiries were non oil related. From retail to manufacturing to agriculture. They are across the board,” Stalder said.

Permian Tank, Black Hills Fiberglass and Pipeline Plastics have all opened since the Bakken boom began several years ago. Stalder added Pipeline Plastics and Black Hills Fiberglass can and do some business in the water industry, but oil is their primary customer. Outside of those companies, Stalder doesn’t see as much interest from Big Oil, rather the supporting cast.

“If we can benefit from any of the oil plays that surround us with businesses, industries or manufacturing or anything related to the oil fields, we’d love to be that,” Stalder said. “But I appreciate that we can be diversified here and still accommodate the shale plays like the Bakken or the Green River. Yet not be so narrowly focused that it is all oil related.”

Like Belle Fourche, Kingman was considered one of those fringe towns for years, if not decades. With energy companies streamlining and towns taking time to develop for the next shale rush, those supporting communities have a real opportunity for growth. Dougherty understands the potential supporting towns can give and was able to sum up what is happening across small town USA.

“For years our manufacturing was considered a diamond in the rough,” Dougherty said. “Well we have been polishing that diamond now for a little bit and it is starting to shine. Investors and major companies are now starting to see our diamond shine.”

Interviews and feature article by Jason Spiess from 2015 and 2016.

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