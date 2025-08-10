The Crude Life Music Album: Living The Crude Life

Living The Crude Life – Album Summary

Album Concept: Living The Crude Life is a musical road trip through the oil patch, where every track tells a story of discovery, resilience, and the communities forged in the shadow of the rigs. It blends energy history with human grit, honoring the wildcatters, the boomtowns, the heartbreaks, and the triumphs that keep the crude flowing.

“This album was recorded with the volume turned up, the coffee pot always on, and a thin layer of drilling mud on every piece of equipment. If you can smell the crude, you’re listening right.” - Jason Spiess, executive producer.

Track 1 – Living The Crude Life

The title track is a manifesto — a blue-collar anthem about waking up before dawn, drinking your coffee black, and putting in the hours that keep America’s lights on. It’s equal parts pride and poetry, a reminder that this life is more than just a paycheck — it’s a calling.

Track 2 – Black Gold in Titusville

A history-steeped ballad that rewinds to 1859, when Edwin Drake struck oil in Titusville, Pennsylvania, and lit the fuse on a global industry. This track paints the muddy boots and wooden derricks in sepia tones, reminding listeners where it all began.

Track 3 – The King of the Wildcatters

A swaggering, up-tempo ode to Thomas Baker Slick, the oilman who became a living legend. This one is all high stakes and higher ambition — chasing rumors of oil, striking it big, and living like tomorrow might never come.

Track 4 – Black Gold at the Dome

This western storytelling track shares some insight on the first oil discovery near the Dallas Dome in Wyoming. A driller named McCarthy, rail ties turned to pipelines and canvas tents into a town.

Track 5 – The Richest Acre

Named after Kilgore, Texas’s famous “richest acre” of oil wells, this track is a tightly packed punch of boomtown energy — pumpjacks shoulder-to-shoulder, cash pouring in faster than the derricks could drill.

Track 6 – The Pickens Plan: Big Wind on the Plains

This track shifts gears into modern energy debates, telling the story of T. Boone Pickens’ bold vision to harness wind power across the Great Plains. Equal parts admiration and cautionary tale, it’s about taking risks in uncharted territory and being a trailblazer in diversification.

Track 7 – Under the Same Moon

A softer, more reflective piece about oilfield families separated by distance but united under the same night sky. It’s the heartstring moment of the album, showing the human side of the boom and how being apart impacts families.

Track 8 – We’re Oil and Water, But We Mix

A playful duet about the unlikely alliances and partnerships that make the energy world go ‘round. Oil execs and environmentalists, city slickers and roughnecks — somehow, it works… most of the time.

Track 9 – West Texas Trouble

A bluesy track about the wild side of the Permian Basin — barroom brawls, bad is good, and broken dreams. And that’s just the women. It’s a crude tribute to the oilfield queens and female warriors of West Texas.

Track 10 – When the Oil Came Up

A celebration of the moment everything changed in Kansas — the strike, the gusher, the payoff. This track carries the euphoria of a long shot finally paying off, turning dust into fortune.

Track 11 – The Forever Boom

Every boom has a bust and every community has leaders. This track is about the raw truths involved in the Bakken shale play and how the exaggerated hype teaches honest families about the realities of public officials promoting a “forever boom”.

Track 12 – From Dust to Black Gold

A panoramic, cinematic track about transformation — from barren land to bustling oil town, from dry hope to flowing crude. It’s the story of reinvention in New Mexico.

Track 13 – Power In Our Hands

An unapologetic anthem about energy independence, personal freedom, and the American ability to keep the lights on without asking permission from the rest of the world.

Track 14 – Kansas Strong

A heartland tribute to the oilfields of Kansas — small towns, steady hands, and the stubborn pride that refuses to fade even in hard times.

Track 15 – Three Sands

A throwback to the Oklahoma boom of the 1920s, telling the story of the once-thriving Three Sands field. It’s a ghost town song with a heartbeat of history.

Track 16 – Gasoline (Ghost of Briscoe)

Part ghost story, part outlaw ballad, this track haunts the back roads of Texas, where the scent of gasoline lingers and the past rides shotgun.

Track 17 – Shale Play USA

A modern patriotic rocker celebrating shale innovation — America’s sandbox of energy ingenuity, where engineers and drillers have redefined what’s possible.

Track 18 – American Crude

The closing track is a curtain call for the whole album — a gritty, proud, red-white-and-blue salute to the people who pull energy from the earth and keep the wheels of the nation turning.

Special Thanks To:

The night crews, the day crews, the folks running the lights, the ones watching the gauges, and everyone who ever worked a double so someone else could make it home for supper.

The small-town diners that keep coffee hot and pie fresh at 3 a.m.

And to the people in Titusville, Kilgore, Kansas, Midland, Wyoming, Houston, and every place in between that still understands the value of hard work, long odds, and black gold.

Dedicated to every hand who’s pulled a paycheck from the patch and every town that’s lived through a boom and a bust. To the engineers who think sideways drilling is just the beginning. To the wildcatters who took the first swing. And to the ones who didn’t hit pay dirt but still came back for another shot.