Energy is a people business.

So is independent journalism and storytelling.

This holiday season, we’re launching something special: Buy one Crude Life annual subscription ($53) and get TWO free to share with your energy friends, family, colleagues, and peers.

Offer ends December 15.

This is a one-time drive to Unleash American Energy in 2026 — a moment to expand the community, broaden the conversation, and strengthen the network of people who actually build, finance, regulate, innovate, and operate the world’s most complex systems.

And yes, for only $53, the right insight at the right time could very well help some of you make millions.

That’s the power of informed energy storytelling — and the power of the people who read it.

For more than a decade, The Crude Life has delivered daily reporting, weekly radio programs, 2–3 podcast interviews per week, and consistent digital updates across America’s energy ecosystem. From wellheads to boardrooms, from rural hearings to national policy debates, our coverage is trusted because it is independent, grounded, and built directly from the field.

A Nationally Recognized Energy Media Platform

The Crude Life’s interviews, reporting, and field notes have been featured, cited, or used by:

BBC World News

CNBC

The New York Times

Hundreds of radio stations

Local newspapers nationwide

Industry magazines and trade publications

Major newsrooms rely on our reporting — both as original content and as ignition sources for their own stories.

That level of adoption speaks to the depth, credibility, and real-world value of our work.

Trusted by National Brands

Our audience quality and brand reputation have attracted regional companies and major national advertisers:

MyPillow (2019–2023)

Paramount Plus (2023–current)

These partnerships sit far outside traditional energy advertising, validating our reach, trusted identity, and ability to create content that audiences truly enjoy and engage with.

When national brands want to reach smart, loyal, influential audiences, they choose platforms that deliver.

They chose The Crude Life.

A Powerful, Affluent, Decision-Making Audience

Across radio, podcast, online, and social platforms, The Crude Life reaches more than 500,000 followers and subscribers.

Our community includes:

CEOs

operators

investors

engineers

ranchers

policymakers

business owners

cafe owners

truckers

and many others who support the energy industry

—the people who shape both local economies and global markets.

This gives The Crude Life a rare combination of grassroots connection and national-level influence.

Professional Subscription

For readers who own or work for companies and want more than a standard subscription — something with visibility, reach, credibility, and professional value — we’re introducing the Professional Subscription Package for $295 per year.

This tier is built for sustainability directors, engineers, managers, operators, policymakers, innovators, economic developers, land leaders, finance professionals, and anyone whose work sits at the intersection of energy, agriculture, land, infrastructure, community, and development.

As a Professional Subscriber, you’ll receive your full annual subscription plus three complimentary gift subscriptions to share with colleagues, clients, community partners, or anyone who would benefit from The Crude Life’s field reporting, analysis, and energy storytelling.

Professional subscribers also receive a full-length Crude Life podcast interview about their work, role, or expertise — whether that’s supply chain, ESG, engineering, land management, economic development, policy, or project leadership.

That interview becomes a feature story, a podcast episode, and 3–5 weeks of 5-minute radio segments on This Week In Energy. It’s also shared across our broader media ecosystem, where it typically generates at least three weeks of downstream activity through partner outlets and national collaborators.

In short: one interview produces a month of visibility, credibility, and professional storytelling within an audience of decision-makers.

At $295, it’s the most affordable way for individuals to elevate their voice inside one of the most trusted energy communities in America.

Since Day One, The Crude Life has focused on community building, innovation, environmental advancements, and the beating hearts of the oil patch. And since 2014, we’ve maintained a commitment to producing content that is non-polarizing, informative, educational, and genuinely useful. That standard has allowed our work to qualify under FCC Public Affairs regulations, and it’s one reason many news networks frequently use our interviews and reporting — the trust and competence behind the brand are earned.

Why This Matters

Subscribing, sponsoring, or advertising with The Crude Life means joining a community of smart, affluent, industry-engaged professionals who:

finance projects

build infrastructure

operate companies

shape regulations

influence capital

manage land

drive decision-making in local and global markets

Our audience isn’t passive.

They act. They build. They lead.

This is the network your subscription connects you to.

This is the audience your work enters.

This is the ecosystem we’ve built together.

This holiday season help Unleash American Energy: Buy one Crude Life annual subscription ($53) and get TWO free to share with your energy friends, family, colleagues, and peers.

Offer ends December 15.

After subscribing, someone from our team will contact you within 24–48 hours to collect the additional emails for your gift subscriptions and to confirm whether you’d like the gifts sent directly from you or delivered by us on your behalf. Professional Package subscribers will be transferred to our executive production staff for interview scheduling and preliminary preparation.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

This Week In Energy republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

