Henry with Maryland governor Wes Moore at Ravens training camp in 2024

Fantasy football season is here, and for the oil patch faithful it’s no different than setting up a drilling program. You’ve got to scout the formations, know which rigs are steady producers, and gamble on a few wildcat wells that might just blow the top off your league. Just like planning a frac job, every draft pick comes with pressure, risk, and a chance at striking it big.

At The Crude Life, we’ve fired up the rig lights, poured the coffee, and lined up the best fantasy football prep in the basin — where player names meet oilfield towns, formations, and roughneck slang.

This year’s draft board isn’t just stats and rankings, it’s a field map for roughnecks who talk in barrels, blowouts, and boomtowns.

Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) — The “Rig Derrick,” tall iron dropping hammers all day. Tyler Lockett (Tennessee Titans) — Straight out of the “Tyler Formation” in East Texas. Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) — Think “Jacobs Rig Company,” every roughneck knows the name. Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals) — McBride Formation out in the shale country layers. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) — A nod to drilling mud and “mud engineers” from the patch. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) — “Lawrence, KS” pipeline hub, also gas storage ties. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) - Taylor Energy is an American oil company that is based in New Orleans, Louisiana that drilled for oil in the Gulf of Mexico. Christian Kirk (Jacksonville Jaguars) — Kirk Formation (geology unit). Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) — Jordan Oil Field, Middle East. Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) — The Bower Rig, foundation in drilling.

A few alternatives to consider:

Dalton Schultz (Houston Texans) — Dalton Highway in Alaska pipeline country. Miles Sanders (Carolina Panthers) — Sand control, frac sand, always part of the job. Sam Darnold (Seattle Seahawks) — Sam drilling units, “Samson rigs,” old-timers know. Brandin Cooks (New Orleans Saints) - Cook Inlet — Alaska’s legacy oil & gas basin. Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) — London Oil Basin, international crude ties.

Just like a drilling program, building a fantasy roster takes more than luck. It takes reading the formations, knowing which derricks are built to last, and spotting those sleeper wells before anyone else stakes a claim.

By matching the names on this year’s draft board to the language of the oil patch, we’ve mapped out a rig-ready lineup where every pick feels like a nod to the culture of roughnecks, toolpushers, and field hands who live and breathe production.

Whether it’s Derrick Henry towering like a rig on the horizon, Tyler Lockett striking pay dirt in Tennessee, or Good Old Baker Mayfield reminding us of the shale that changed the game, these players aren’t just athletes — they’re oilfield icons by name and nature.

So when you’re on the clock, think like a wildcatter: trust your gut, swing big, and don’t be afraid to drill where others won’t. After all, in both football and the patch, fortune favors the bold — and the crew with the best field map always walks away with the barrels and the bragging rights.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK