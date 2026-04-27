The Billion-Dollar Pivot: Why America Is Betting Big on Oil and Gas
In a dramatic reshaping of U.S. energy strategy, French oil giant TotalEnergies has agreed to abandon its entire U.S. offshore wind portfolio — redirecting nearly $1 billion toward liquefied natural gas (LNG) and offshore oil development.
The deal, struck with the U.S. Department of the Interior and announced at CERAWeek in Houston, channels roughly $928 million — previously locked in East Coast wind leases — into a Brownsville, Texas LNG export terminal and Gulf of Mexico oil projects.
The move signals a broader ideological shift in Washington: prioritizing domestic fossil fuel production over renewable energy buildout.
For TotalEnergies, it represents a pragmatic retreat from a regulatory and political environment increasingly hostile to offshore wind.
Critics warn the pivot risks long-term energy security and climate commitments. Supporters argue it delivers immediate economic value and energy independence.
One thing is certain: the era of easy wins for offshore wind in America may be over — at least for now.
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