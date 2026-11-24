A little over a decade ago, Lynn Helms—then North Dakota’s top oil and gas regulator—stood before an industry audience and declared that the Bakken would affect “our grandchildren’s grandchildren.” The remark was not casual boosterism. It was the logical extension of a dual role written into state law: the same official charged with regulating the industry was also charged with fostering, encouraging, and promoting its development.

That arrangement was deliberate. When the Department of Mineral Resources was structured, promotion and regulation were fused. Critics later tried to separate the two functions and failed. The result was a regulator who could, and did, speak in the language of permanent abundance while simultaneously writing the rules.

Senator John Hoeven amplified the message and called the Bakken a “Forever Boom.” He and other state leaders framed North Dakota as open for business—a business-friendly jurisdiction where private capital could pursue a multi-generational resource under clear rules and a supportive state. That framing was only partly true. In practice, the system favored those with institutional access, political alignment, and public support. The public face was free-market opportunity. The operating reality was a model in which public assistance and preferred relationships increasingly determined who could advance.

A decade later the production numbers still look impressive—roughly 1.1 million barrels per day. That is not trivial. It remains one of the most important tight-oil resources in the United States. Yet the story of how that production is sustained—and how the industry proposes to extract the next increment—reveals a deeper fracture inside American oil and gas.

One side continues to operate under market discipline: private capital, private risk, private returns. The other has become deeply embedded in a public-private architecture of research grants, matching funds, targeted tax preferences, and coordinated pilot programs. In North Dakota this second model is no longer peripheral. It is becoming the governing logic for the next phase of the play.

The easy growth phase is over. Sweet spots have been drilled. Primary recovery remains stubbornly in the single digits to low teens. The next chapter is no longer being written primarily by private capital chasing private returns. It is being structured around enhanced oil recovery, carbon dioxide injection, research consortia, matching grants, tax credits, and potential federal loan guarantees. The same institutional network that once sold the Forever Boom is now organizing the public-private machinery required to extract the next increment.

Call it the New Energy Order. Critics, with much justification, call it a grifter and grafter economy.

The volume is still large. The governance model is what has shifted.