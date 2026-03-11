The 1972 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super remains one of the most iconic pickup trucks ever built. It was the pinnacle of the second-generation Chevrolet C/K series, which ran from 1967 to 1972. Known for its stylish design, powerful engine options, and comfortable ride, the Cheyenne Super was a truck that combined utility with luxury, making it a favorite among collectors and enthusiasts alike.

History of the 1972 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super

The Chevrolet C/K series was first introduced in 1960 as a response to the growing demand for versatile and dependable pickup trucks. The second generation, which spanned from 1967 to 1972, refined the truck’s design and capabilities. By 1971, Chevrolet introduced the Cheyenne trim package to offer more comfort and style, and in 1972, the Cheyenne Super debuted as the top-tier version, featuring upgraded interior materials, woodgrain trim, and additional chrome accents.

The 1972 model year marked the final production run for the second-generation C/K trucks, making it a sought-after collector’s item. Chevrolet had perfected the design, with a blend of rugged performance and upscale features that set it apart from competitors like Ford’s F-Series and Dodge’s D-Series pickups.

Engine and Performance

The 1972 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super came with multiple engine options, allowing buyers to customize performance to their needs. Some of the most notable powertrains included:

250 CID (4.1L) Inline-6 – A reliable base engine producing around 100 horsepower.

292 CID (4.8L) Inline-6 – A more powerful version of the inline-six, offering increased torque.

307 CID (5.0L) V8 – A small-block V8 producing approximately 200 horsepower.

350 CID (5.7L) V8 – One of the most popular choices, delivering 250 horsepower and strong torque.

402 CID (6.6L) V8 – A big-block V8, often mistaken for the 400 CID, producing around 300 horsepower and excellent towing capacity.

The Cheyenne Super was also available with either a 3-speed manual, 4-speed manual, or a 3-speed Turbo Hydramatic automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive came standard, but buyers could opt for a four-wheel-drive version for enhanced off-road capabilities.

Body Type and Design

The 1972 C10 Cheyenne Super featured a distinctive and timeless design, characterized by a squared-off front end, dual headlights, and a wide grille with horizontal chrome bars. Chevrolet offered both short-bed and long-bed configurations, catering to different customer needs. The Fleetside (smooth body) and Stepside (with rear fender steps) bed options provided further customization.

A hallmark of the Cheyenne Super was its upscale appearance. The truck came with additional chrome trim, woodgrain body side molding, and deluxe badging that set it apart from base models. Inside, Chevrolet upgraded the interior with high-quality materials, including padded door panels, a woodgrain dashboard, and plush carpeting—features that were rarely seen in pickups at the time.

Original Marketing and Reception

Chevrolet marketed the C10 Cheyenne Super as a luxurious yet hardworking truck. Advertisements emphasized its “car-like” ride quality, which was achieved through independent front suspension and coil spring rear suspension—a design that made it more comfortable than its leaf-sprung Ford and Dodge counterparts.

The Cheyenne Super also targeted an emerging market: buyers who wanted a truck not just for work but also for everyday use. As American lifestyles evolved, trucks were increasingly used as personal vehicles, and Chevrolet capitalized on this trend by offering a pickup that blended toughness with comfort.

Sales were strong in 1972, with the C/K series dominating the light-duty truck market. The success of the Cheyenne Super helped solidify Chevrolet’s reputation as a leader in pickup design, influencing future truck generations.

The 1972 C10 Cheyenne Super in Popular Culture

Over the years, the 1972 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super has made its way into movies, television shows, and music videos, symbolizing classic Americana. It has appeared in films such as Dazed and Confused (1993) and Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), as well as TV shows like The Dukes of Hazzard and Counting Cars.

The truck is also popular in the custom car scene, with many enthusiasts opting to lower, restore, or restomod their C10s. The abundance of aftermarket parts and customization options has kept the Cheyenne Super relevant for decades.

Celebrity Owners and Enthusiasts

The 1972 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super has a loyal following among celebrities and automotive enthusiasts. Some notable owners and admirers include:

Jay Leno – The renowned car collector and television host has spoken about his appreciation for classic trucks, including the C10.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – The NASCAR legend has been seen with vintage Chevrolet pickups, reflecting his love for classic American vehicles.

Kevin Hart – The comedian and actor is known for his collection of vintage cars and trucks, including custom-built classics like the C10.

Unique Attributes and Legacy

Several aspects make the 1972 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super stand out:

Final Year of a Generation – As the last model of the second-generation C/K series, the 1972 version benefited from refinements made over five years.

Coil Spring Rear Suspension – Unlike competitors that used leaf springs, Chevrolet’s coil springs provided a smoother ride.

Factory Air Conditioning – A rare feature in trucks of the era, factory A/C made the Cheyenne Super more comfortable for daily use.

High Collectibility – With its combination of style, performance, and nostalgia, the 1972 Cheyenne Super is highly desirable among collectors. Restored models can fetch high prices at auctions and classic car shows.

The 1972 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super represents the perfect blend of classic American truck heritage and luxury. Its combination of powerful engine options, stylish design, and comfortable ride made it a standout in its era, and its legacy endures today. Whether as a restoration project, a daily driver, or a custom showpiece, the Cheyenne Super remains an icon in the world of classic trucks.

For enthusiasts and collectors alike, owning a 1972 C10 Cheyenne Super is more than just having a vehicle—it’s possessing a piece of automotive history.