In a nuanced turn for Texas’s upstream oil and gas sector, July 2025 saw a net loss of 1,400 jobs—even as active recruitment held firm, signaling a resilient albeit recalibrating labor market.

Job Losses and Underlying Shifts

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, upstream employment slipped by 1,400 in July, following a downwardly revised June reduction of 1,500 jobs (previously estimated at a 2,700 decline). The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) attributes this net change to an increase of 200 roles in extraction, offset by a 1,600-job reduction in the services segment, totaling roughly 205,200 upstream jobs.

TIPRO emphasizes that such fluctuations are typical, influenced heavily by revisions from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Current Employment Statistics—highlighting the volatility inherent in monthly snapshots.

Despite Layoffs, Recruitment Remains Robust

Contrary to the job drop, there were 8,853 active unique job postings in July, marking an increase from 8,457 the previous month. New postings hit 3,840, up from 3,533. Texas continues to outpace other states in oil & gas job listings, with Pennsylvania (3,089), California (2,641), Ohio (2,515), and Illinois (2,035) trailing.

Leading cities for these postings include Houston (2,038), Midland (611), Odessa (335), and Dallas (303). Breaking down by sector, “Support Activities for Oil & Gas Operations” led the listings with 2,207, trailed by gasoline stations with convenience stores (1,522), petroleum refineries (868), and crude petroleum extraction (661).

National Context: A Slight Dip, but Stability Holds

On a broader scale, nationwide energy services employment stood at 633,938 in July—a modest decline of 1,852 jobs, but largely reflective of a recalibrating market rather than deeper disruption. The Energy Workforce & Technology Council maintains an optimistic outlook on long-term stability.

Rig Count: Texas and the Permian at Multi-Year Lows

Drilling activity mirrors this cooling. As of mid-August 2025, the U.S. rig count held steady at 539—8% below the prior year. Texas rigs dipped to levels not seen since September 2021, with 242 rigs active. The Permian Basin followed suit, with rigs down 16% year-over-year to 255—a 2021-era low. Midland County, a core Permian player, saw the largest local decrease, down to 21 rigs.

Regional Employment Message: Midland Stays Resilient

Midland’s jobless rate edged up just slightly from 3.0% in June to 3.1% in July, still the lowest in the state. Despite sector-specific losses in mining, logging, construction, and government, Midland added 3,400 jobs year-over-year—a 2.8% gain. Key growth sectors include private education and health services (+1,700 jobs), government (+700), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+500).

Though July’s numbers hint at a softening in upstream employment, the surge in job listings and nationwide sector resilience suggest a sector navigating recalibration—not retreat. With infrastructure and LNG expansion projects underway, and the long-term demand for energy sector talent remaining high, Texas’s oil and gas labor market appears poised for steadier footing ahead.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK