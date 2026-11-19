The race to power artificial intelligence is creating a new market for natural gas, onsite generation and energy infrastructure. Oil and gas companies that prepare now could find themselves positioned for one of the industry’s next major growth opportunities.

Texas is once again processing environmental permits for data center power projects, reopening a significant development pipeline for natural gas generation just as the artificial intelligence industry accelerates its infrastructure expansion.

The decision comes amid a political transition in Texas, with outgoing Governor Greg Abbott’s administration resuming permitting activity and incoming Governor Gina Hinojosa promising additional regulatory restrictions when she takes office January 19, 2027.

For oil and gas companies, however, the more important development may be happening behind the political headlines.

The AI industry is increasingly looking beyond traditional electrical utilities and pursuing dedicated natural gas generation to power massive data center campuses. These projects represent a potentially significant new market for natural gas producers, midstream operators, pipeline companies, power developers, engineering contractors and industrial service providers.

According to Cleanview, which tracks data center and energy infrastructure development, Texas has approximately 24 gigawatts of permitted behind-the-meter natural gas generation capacity associated with data center projects. Another 38 applications are pending.

Cleanview estimates that an additional 6 to 10 GW could receive approval before the incoming administration takes office.