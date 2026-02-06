The Texas Railroad Commission has approved a reduced natural gas rate increase for Texas Gas Service customers in El Paso on Thursday.

According to the City of El Paso, the originally proposed 27% increase was lowered following negotiation efforts.

Small residential customers may see their bills rise by about 10%, translating to an additional $3 to $4 per month. Larger residential customers could experience increases closer to 19%, or about $11 more per month, depending on usage.

The company says the increase is needed to cover service costs and maintain reliable service.

The El Paso City Council previously rejected the Texas Gas price hike proposal back in November of last year.

City officials have also expressed opposition to the increase and are currently reviewing the decision and considering next steps.

Residents expressed concerns about the financial burden the hike would impose, with Mary Woodruff-Herman highlighting potential hardships such as cutting back on medications and travel.

Angel Ulloa criticized the utility’s justification, saying, “Their explanation felt extremely incomplete.”

El Paso Water also increased its rate last month.

During EPWater’s Public Service Board meeting on January 14, the board approved the utility’s budget for the fiscal year of 2026-2027.

The approval will mean that, on average, residents could see a $10 increase in their water bills.

The amount totals a 12% increase over last year’s bill, according to El Paso Water.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.



