The Railroad Commission has issued its preliminary crude oil and natural gas production figures for November 2025.

Preliminary figures, based on production volumes reported by operators, indicate 124,149,657 barrels of oil (4,138,321 barrels per day) in November. Updated figures for November 2024 indicate crude production was 143,764,045 barrels.

Preliminary figures show Texas wells produced 1,002,396,104 Mcf (33,413,203 Mcf per day) of natural gas. The updated November 2024 total was 1,082,479,452 Mcf.

Production came from 157,813 oil wells and 83,966 gas wells.

The Midland area continued to dominate state oil production, and once again it wasn’t even close. Martin County was the top oil producer with 20,755,579 barrels. Midland County was second with 17,784,946 barrels. Rounding out the top 10 counties are:

Upton with 8,835,521 barrels.

Loving with 8,479,668 barrels.

Reeves with 5,933,656 barrels.

Karnes with 5,679,693 barrels.

Reagan with 5,449,860 barrels.

Howard with 5,134,309 barrels.

Andrews with 4,868,771 barrels.

Glasscock with 3,508,531 barrels.

Webb County was the top natural gas producing count with 97,750 282 Mcf, followed by Reeves County with 84,832,237 Mcf. Midland County ranked third with 77,756,512 Mcf. The remainder of the top 10 are:

Martin with 62,672,403 Mcf.

Loving with 53,448,846 Mcf.

Panola with 53,071,613 Mcf.

Harrison with 39,363,725 Mcf.

Reagan with 37,220,723 Mcf.

Upton with 36,455,053 Mcf.

Culberson with 30,532,384 Mcf.

Reeves County was the state’s top condensate producing county with 6,338,309 barrels. Loving County followed with 4,288,680 barrels.

Rounding out the top 10 counties are:

Culberson with 21,114,718 barrels.

De Witt with 1,538,180 barrels.

Webb with 1,448,910 barrels.

La Salle with 1,287,328 barrels.

Dimmit with 892,731 barrels.

Karnes with 878,753 barrels.

Live Oak with 787,023 barrels.

Ward with 579,488 barrels.

The Crude Life republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

Catch your favorite players teeing off and stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan.

Hit the green at historic venues and watch golf’s best competing for massive prizes. From the Farmers Insurance Open to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, don’t miss a moment.

Stream the PGA Tour on CBS live with the Paramount+ Premium plan. Watch now!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK