The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) revealed its latest preliminary crude oil and natural gas production figures in a statement posted on its site recently.

The preliminary reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in May was 121,302,500 barrels, according to the statement, which showed that the preliminary reported total volume of natural gas in the state during the same month was 1.04 trillion cubic feet.

The RRC noted in the statement that crude oil and natural gas production for May came from 159,047 oil wells and 83,808 gas wells.

In its statement, the RRC highlighted that crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which the organization said is reported separately by the RRC. The RRC also pointed out in the statement that preliminary figures are based on production volumes reported by operators and said they will be updated as late and corrected production reports are received.

The RRC’s statement showed that the updated reported total volume of crude oil in Texas in May 2024 was 146,390,317 barrels. The preliminary reported total volume was 119,144,564 barrels, the statement highlighted. It showed that the updated reported total volume of natural gas in the state came in at 1.07 trillion cubic feet in May last year. The preliminary reported total volume was 907.4 billion cubic feet, the statement outlined.

According to the RRC’s statement, the county in Texas with the highest preliminary crude oil production figure in May was Martin, with 20,553,614 barrels.

Midland ranked second, with 17,459,325 barrels, Upton was third, with 8,649,677 barrels, Loving was fourth, with 7,696,320 barrels, Howard was fifth, with 6,950,654 barrels, Reeves was sixth, with 5,906,457 barrels, Karnes was seventh, with 5,875,271 barrels, Reagan was eighth, with 5,704,205 barrels, Andrews was ninth, with 4,130,374 barrels, and Glasscock was tenth, with 3,850,059 barrels, the RRC statement showed.

The county in Texas with the highest preliminary total gas production figure in May was Reeves, with 91.9 billion cubic feet, the statement revealed.

Webb ranked second, with 88.9 billion cubic feet, Midland was third, with 79.4 billion cubic feet, Martin was fourth, with 61.3 billion cubic feet, Loving was fifth, with 51.6 billion cubic feet, Panola was sixth, with 48.1 billion cubic feet, Culberson was seventh, with 43.4 billion cubic feet, Harrison was eighth, with 43.3 billion cubic feet, Reagan was ninth, with 42.3 billion cubic feet, and Upton was tenth, with 39.9 billion cubic feet, the statement highlighted.

The RRC outlined in the statement that its total gas ranking comprises gas well gas and casinghead figures.

Also this month, the RRC announced in a separate statement posted on its site that it had issued a total of 674 original drilling permits in July 2025.

“The total includes 580 to drill new oil or gas wells, thee to re-enter plugged wellbores, two field transfers, 88 for re-completion, and one reclass,” the RRC noted in this statement.

“The breakdown of well types for total original drilling permits in July 2025 is: 115 oil, 46 gas, 476 oil and gas, 22 injection, one service and 14 other permits,” it added.

“In July 2025, Commission staff processed 1,280 oil, 241 gas, and 189 injection completions,” the RRC continued.

The Texas RRC notes on its site that it is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, critical natural gas infrastructure, and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

The commission exists under provisions of the Texas Constitution and exercises its statutory responsibilities under state and federal laws for regulation and enforcement of the state’s energy industries, the site adds, noting that the commission also has regulatory and enforcement responsibilities under federal law including the Surface Coal Mining Control and Reclamation Act, Safe Drinking Water Act, Pipeline Safety Acts, Resource Conservation Recovery Act, and Clean Water Act.

