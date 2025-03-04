Statewide and county crude oil and natural gas production as reported to the Railroad Commission of Texas for December 2024 came from 158,989 oil wells and 83,536 gas wells, a press release detailed.

The RRC reports that preliminary total Texas reported production for December 2024 was approximately 122 million barrels of crude oil and 953 billion cubic feet of total gas. Updated total reported production for December 2023 was approximately 143 million barrels of crude oil and 1.07 trillion cubic feet of total gas.

Crude oil production reported by the RRC is limited to oil produced from oil leases and does not include condensate, which is reported separately by the RRC. For full oil and gas production statistics, you can visit the links below.

Statewide totals: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production/

County rankings: https://www.rrc.texas.gov/oil-and-gas/research-and-statistics/production-data/texas-monthly-oil-gas-production-by-county-ranking/

