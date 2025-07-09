Community members sort donations to help victims of the flood at the Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville during the first Sunday service after the floods on July 6, 2025. Credit: Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune

The Texas Hill Country is reeling after a devastating flood with a confirmed death toll of at least 84 people killed by the flooding in Kerr County and 161 people still missing, authorities said. Confirmed deaths in surrounding counties pushed the storm's overall toll to more than 100.

Rescue efforts are still underway as authorities search for 10 girls who went missing from Camp Mystic, a long-running Christian camp. With families turning to social media for answers, officials warn the full scope of the disaster may not be known yet.

Clouds threatened to dump more rain across the region on Monday, July 7. Regional National Weather Service offices have issued watches for possible flash flooding in various Central Texas counties and more urgent warnings of imminent flooding near the San Saba and Leon rivers. Check for any watches or warnings by looking up your city or zip code on the National Weather Service’s website.

As rescue efforts continue in Kerrville, questions are arising about how to assist those affected by the flood. Here is a guide on how you can help those in need, along with safety tips for dealing with flood warnings and what to do when you encounter flood waters.

How to help Texans affected by the floods

Several organizations and businesses launched aid efforts over the weekend to help Kerrville and areas affected by flooding.

Always double-check before donating to avoid scammers. You can look up nonprofits and foundations on Charity Watch and GuideStar for more information about them.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office also recommends that people

Avoid wiring money or confirming personal or financial information.

Beware of text message solicitations and scammers that use fake names or numbers.

Visit www.TexasNoCall.com or call 1-888-309-0600 to put your number on the Texas Do Not Call Registry

Visit www.donotcall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222 to put your number on the National Do Not Call Registry

GoFundMe has set up a page featuring several fundraisers for Texas flood relief.

H-E-B, which began in Kerrville, is taking donations in-store and online through their Spirit of Giving Fund. The company says 100% of donations will be donated to support flood relief efforts. Customers in stores can ask to round up purchases or to donate a set amount of their choice.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar said it will donate 100% of its profits from online and in-store orders on Wednesday, July 9 to Texas Search and Rescue.

JuiceLand will donate its net proceeds on Saturday, July 12 to the Kerr County Relief Fund.

Fort Worth-area Chef Tim Love is selling “Hunt Strong” hats online and said the profits will go to grief counseling for those affected by floods and relief meals from World Central Kitchen.

Kerr County and Kerrville relief efforts

In Kerrville, the local police department and some local groups say they are now prioritizing monetary donations. Kerrville police on Sunday said they did not need food or water donations at the moment, encouraging people to instead donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund or sign up for a volunteer database in case of additional needs.

The fund was created by The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a 501(c)(3) charity, that will be directing money to “vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance,” according to its site.

Kerrville police said Salvation Army Kerrville is the point of contact for a volunteer database and can be reached at tcr.communityos.org or by calling 830-465-4797.

Texas Firewalkers have set up a Kerr County Deployment fundraiser to help those affected. Texas Firewalkers are a volunteer-based non-profit disaster organization that aids families who have been displaced by residential fires. Donations will go towards hot meals and support for first responders.

Additionally, Southern Oaks Church is accepting gift cards and monetary donations for flood recovery. You can donate online here. The church is sharing updates of the changing needs for volunteers on its Facebook page. You can sign up to volunteer here.

Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit founded by Kansas City pitmasters to offer meals after disasters, set up two locations to provide meals in Kerrville and takes donations and volunteers at OBR.org.

Travis County and Austin area aid efforts

A coalition of Austin-area organizations and activists led by Hands Off Central Texas said it was taking donations cleaning kits, personal hygiene packs and period packs on Monday, July 7 at Noble Joe Coffee Co. at 1620 E Riverside Dr. in Austin. The coalition said it is focusing on needs, including housing, food, transportation and medical needs, not already being met by churches, local government and other assistance. Monetary donations can be made at fundly.com/july4floodtx, and businesses or organizations interested in offering resources can email president@handsoffcentraltx.org.

Other organizations who set up supply drives include Treaty Oak Distillery in Dripping Springs was taking donations at 16604 Fitzhugh Rd in Dripping Springs. They were looking for cleaning and recovery supplies, food and water, emergency supplies, personal hygiene products, tools and more.

TEXSAR, an Austin-based nonprofit specializing in emergency response, has deployed swiftwater rescue teams, boats, drones and search dogs to aid in the search for the missing. The group was aiming to raise $100,000 to sustain its efforts. Donations can be made online.

Waterloo Records said it is helping Travis County officials collect water donations. Bottled water can be dropped off at the front of their store at 600 N Lamar Blvd. Supplies like shelf-stackable snacks, first aid items and hygiene kits can be dropped off at a back loading dock on 1105 N Lamar Blvd. They are also accepting cash donations at cash through their store registers.

Radio Coffee and Beer said it would be matching in-store donations up to $10k at all three of its Austin locations to benefit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. It has three coffee shops and bars in:

South Austin (4204 Menchaca Road)

East Austin (3504 Montopolis Dr)

The Rosewood neighborhood (1115 E 11th St)

Crux Climbing Centers says they will donate 100% of Day Pass profits on July 9 to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country’s relief efforts.

The Cupcake Bar posted on social media that they will be holding a donation-based garage sale, donating 100% of proceeds to relief efforts. They will be collecting food, water and hygiene items. They are also donating 100% of profits from ready-to-ship gifts from their website. Find them from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Local businesses who would like to participate can email info@thecupcakebar.com.

The following restaurants will donate all or some of their profits on designated days to flood-related aid efforts:

P. Terry’s profits on Thursday, July 10 will go to Austin Disaster Relief

Kerbey Lane’s profits on Thursday, July 10 will to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

Komé will donate 15% of its Tuesday, July 8 sales to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

The Long Goodbye will donate its proceeds from its Tropical Tuesday menu to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund

Veracruz All Natural will donate its proceeds on Thursday, July 10 to the Kerr County Flood Relief

Find more restaurants, bars and coffee shops doing fundraisers across the state on Eater Austin’s list.

Several organizations, such as the Hays Co. Food Bank, are also holding benefit events in the coming days to support flood relief efforts. See a list of Austin-area benefits from Do512.

Areas of Williamson County, north of Travis, also sustained damage from flooding. The county has compiled a list of recovery relief efforts for people to donate or volunteer. It includes the following:

Burnet County

The Ark of Highland Lakes, a faith-based nonprofit organization, is helping people in Burnet County, according to the county. The organization said it is taking volunteers to help feed flood survivors and workers in Marble Falls and Burnet and create muck-out teams to help with clean up efforts and provides longterm financial assistance to flood survivors. You can sign up to volunteer or donate here.

How to get recovery assistance

If you are impacted by a natural disaster, government services and community resources are available to help you with recovery.

Organizations like the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and local volunteer organizations can help you find food, shelter and supplies, as well as assist you with clean-up efforts. Here are some local assistance options by area.

Kerr County and Kerrville

People in need of assistance to recover from Kerr County flooding can go to the Kerrville Salvation Army’s social services office at 855 Hayes St. or call 830-465-4797.

Operation BBQ Relief has recently provided free individual meals in Kerrville. Check their social media for the latest updates on free meal locations and hours.

Cross Kingdom Church in Kerrville has received many donations, and church officials said people can come by and grab things like clothing, toiletries, paper goods, cleaning supplies, diapers and non-perishable food. Cross Kingdom Church is not taking clothing donations at this time. The address is 3044 Junction Hwy in Kerrville and they are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, July 7. Updates can be found on their Facebook page.

For help finding a missing person, Kerrville police said to email kerrvillemissing@dps.texas.gov with the name and description of the missing person. Photos can also be included to help with identification.

Travis County and Austin area

H-E-B will be distributing free recovery kits, including water, snacks and first aid kits, along with meals on Tuesday, July 8 in Leander and Liberty Hill. They will be at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the Austin American-Statesman:

Leander: Round Mountain Baptist Church (14500 Round Mountain Rd.)

Liberty Hill: Liberty Hill Middle School (13125 TX-29)

According to Travis County, people in the community can call the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) Disaster Survivor Hotline at 512-806-0800 or 211 to be connected to volunteers. These volunteers can help with cleaning out homes, debris and tree pickup, and tarping. Travis County also says help from the American Red Cross is available at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Read more from the county here.

Hands Off Central Texas is helping coordinate the Central Texas Mutual Aid Coalition. To request assistance, you can find more information and submit a request form through the website www.handsoffcentraltx.org.

The following organizations are offering assistance to Williamson County communities:

Burnet County

H-E-B will be distributing free recovery kits along with meals on Tuesday, July 8 at the Burnet Train Depot Parking Lot found at 401 E Jackson St. They will be there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ark of Highland Lakes, a faith-based nonprofit organization, said it is offering food to flood survivors, first responders, recovery workers and volunteers in:

Marble Falls at a warehouse parking lot located on 800 Industrial Blvd

Burnet at the First Christian Church of Burnet Parking lot

Ark of Highland Lakes said it also offers cleaning support and long-term financial assistance. Those in need can fill out a help request form here.

How to request FEMA or insurance assistance

Texans who sustained damage caused by the storms are encouraged to report it through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool.The tool helps emergency management officials understand the scope of the damage, which can influence emergency declarations and federal spending.

After a disaster, a state’s governor can issue a disaster declaration, asking the president to declare an emergency or major disaster, which then frees up federal funds to help those affected. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides disaster assistance in these situations. President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration that will make federal aid available to the state, local governments, certain nonprofits and to individuals in Kerr County.

Before applying for assistance from FEMA, insured Texans should first file claims through their existing policies. People cannot receive disaster and insurance assistance for the same damages. Doing so would be considered insurance fraud, according to FEMA.

If you need to file an insurance claim because your home or property was damaged, call your insurance company to report the damages and be ready to answer questions about how you were impacted. Be sure to take photos and videos to submit to insurance or FEMA and document damages for your records.

If you need help quickly, you can ask your insurance company about an advanced payment. If you aren’t able to live in your home after the disaster because of extensive damage, most policies will cover some housing costs, according to the Texas Department of Insurance, so be sure to keep your receipts.

If you need help filing a claim, TDI has a helpline that operates Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time. Texans can call 800-252-3439 to find out contact information for their insurance company and ask any questions about claims.

Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid is providing assistance to eligible Texans in Kerr County and the following counties included in the state’s flood disaster declaration:

Bandera

Comal

Gillespie

Kendall

Kimble

Mason

Reeves

TRLA can help with the following:

Eviction or other housing-related matters

Probate

Replacing documents

Public benefits applications or assistance with complications on eligibility due to charitable donations

FEMA applications or appeals for residents of Kerr County

TRLA can be reached at (956) 996-8752 or (833) 329-8752 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also seek help at trla.org/disaster.

According to TRLA, it’s often a crime in Texas for lawyers or people representing them to contact disaster survivors for paid legal services. Flood survivors can report the name and number of unsolicited lawyers who contact them to local law enforcement or the State Bar at CDCinfo@texasbar.com or 866-224-5999.

The State Bar of Texas also offers a toll-free legal hotline to assist low-income Texans with issues like replacing lost documents, insurance questions, landlord-tenant problems, price-gouging or avoiding contractor scams following a natural disaster. Residents can call 800-504-7030, which is answered in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. Those who qualify for assistance are matched with Texas lawyers who can provide free, limited legal help, according to the state bar’s website.

Here’s what to do in case of flooding:

Follow evacuation orders from local authorities and take an emergency kit with you.

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just six inches of water can make a person fall, while one foot of water is enough to sweep up a vehicle during a flood.

If flood waters rise around your vehicle, leave it and move to higher ground. If you are stuck in a flooded area, look for a higher space away from flood waters. Stay off bridges that go over fast-moving water. You can check for flooded or closed roads through the state’s drivetexas.org website.

Be careful in areas where flood waters have receded and watch out for debris or electrically charged standing water. Stay away from all bodies of water and electric lines near you.

Shut off your home’s main circuit breakers to prevent appliance short circuits and the threat of electrocution.

Make a plan for your pets and take them with you in case of an evacuation.

How to set up emergency alerts

To know when a weather emergency is expected or to stay updated during a disaster, sign up for emergency alerts from your city or county. Residents can look up their county emergency management office online to sign up for emergency emails and texts.

Texans who rely on electricity for medical reasons can apply for chronic conditions or critical care status, which provide extra notifications ahead of interruptions or suspensions of service. Applications have to be approved by a physician and submitted to the transmission and distribution utility that covers your address. The status doesn’t guarantee uninterrupted power, so if electricity is a necessity, make other arrangements ahead of a storm if possible.

Texans with disabilities or people who would require additional medical assistance during an emergency can also sign up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, a free system run by the state that gives emergency responders additional information about the communities they are helping in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Major phone providers participate in the federal wireless emergency alert system, which enables federal, state and local authorities to broadcast alerts to mobile devices. Check the settings on your phone to ensure you have these alerts turned on. They are often labeled “Government Alerts” or “Emergency Alert Messages.”

If you need to find community resources during a disaster, dial 2-1-1 or 877-541-7905 for information about resources including food, health, housing and more.

How to get mental health support

It is normal for people to experience shock in the immediate aftermath of a disaster. People like those with existing mental health conditions may see increased symptoms of stress. Others may focus on recovery and relief efforts but may feel symptoms of stress and trauma later on, according to experts.

Symptoms can include aches, trouble sleeping, changes in appetite, losing motivation, getting frustrated more frequently and feeling overwhelmed, sad, numb, lonely and physically or mentally drained.

Most emotional responses and stress symptoms are temporary, but if they persist for two weeks or longer, it is recommended to seek help. Signs of greater emotional distress can include feeling hopeless, feeling guilty without being sure why, having difficulty readjusting to home and work life, excessive smoking, drinking or drug use or thinking of hurting yourself or someone else, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

SAMHSA runs the Disaster Distress Helpline, which provides support to people experiencing emotional distress related to disasters. The helpline operates year-round, 24 hours a day and is free and confidential. You can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected with a trained crisis counselor who can provide counseling, healthy coping tips and more information on signs of emotional distress. Crisis counselors can also provide local resources for additional support.

Trained crisis counselors are also available through the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Read more tips about how to take care of your mental health during natural disasters here.

