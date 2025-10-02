Tall City Meat Market Wants to Raise the Steak in Midland

Aloha and happy Thursday all you meat lovers and raffle goers! ☀️🎶 This fantastic event caught my eye this morning coming across the crude news desk. Born and raised in the Midwest, I understand Meat Raffles very well. Our Kindergarten class would have them every Friday! Just kiddin’, but they are part of our culture. So is polka music.

Serendipitously, last weekend I wrote and produced a song about a meat raffle in Minnesota for a fundraiser event. So I thought I’d share it with The Crude Life folks down in Texas who are rafflin’ off their own meat this weekend.

Good luck meat lovers! - Jason Spiess, The Crude Life founder

The Texas Sized Meat Raffle

This weekend, Midland’s air smells like smoke, spice, and a little bit of friendly one-upmanship. The brand-new Tall City Meat Market isn’t easing into town; it’s kicking in the saloon doors with a daylong celebration pitched somewhere between a tailgate and a honky-tonk homecoming. Bring an appetite, bring the crew, and maybe bring a cooler—because the party is built for carnivores and the curious alike.

The headline is simple: grand opening, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 2909 N. Big Spring St., Midland—and yes, it’s the debut of their Restaurant & Bar, not just a counter and a smile.

They’re buttering up the crowd from the jump: free BBQ sandwiches with any market purchase, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.; kids eat free all day; live music from 4–6 p.m.; big-screen football rolling; and raffles running open-to-close—including a ½-beef giveaway with one entry per $100 spent. It’s the kind of all-gas, no-brakes hospitality that turns a first visit into a habit.

And because this is Texas, the bar isn’t an afterthought—it’s a co-headliner. $15 domestic buckets, $20 imports, $15 mimosa buckets, a $20 “Tall City Flight” of four signature cocktails, and $5 Dr Pepper shootouts make the taproom feel like mission control for the day’s revelry.

What makes this more than just another ribbon cutting is the texture: the sizzle of brisket bark meeting a slicing knife; the clink of bucket beers against a guitar vamp; kids running reconnaissance between the raffle table and the big screens where fall football dictates the rhythm of conversation. It’s Midland as Midland wants to be seen—laid-back, loud when it counts, generous with the plates, and even more generous with the vibe.

The ½-beef giveaway is the wink that says they get the spirit of West Texas excess. It’s not about the spectacle so much as the promise: stock the freezer, feed the neighborhood, and brag about it all winter. Somewhere between the raffle drum and the cutting board, Tall City is making a case that the best community spaces are the ones where you can taste the hospitality as much as you can hear it.

Parents will clock the kid-friendly math—free meals for the little ones is a rare, blessed sentence—and the schedule’s built to catch every crowd: lunch-break loyalists, mid-afternoon grazers, and the early-evening set that wants a soundtrack with their second round. Stack that with a football-forward programming choice and you’ve got a place designed to make “Let’s just pop in” turn into “We closed the place.”

If you’re the type who judges a town by how it opens a new hangout, this is a pulse check: Tall City isn’t only selling chops and cold ones—it’s selling membership in a weekly ritual. The kind where you know the pit rhythm, recognize the bartender’s laugh, and assume there’s a raffle ticket with your name on it somewhere near the register.

If You Go

When/Where: Saturday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Tall City Meat Market, 2909 N. Big Spring St., Midland, TX 79705. Grand opening of the Restaurant & Bar.

Highlights: Free BBQ sandwich w/ purchase (11 a.m.–2 p.m.); kids eat free; live music 4–6 p.m.; big-screen football; raffles all day incl. ½-beef giveaway (1 entry per $100 spent); bar specials listed above.

At The Meat Raffle (LYRICS)

Spin that wheel, oh, spin it tall

Bring out the meat, we’re rafflin’ it all!

Friday night down at the Legion hall

They stack the turkeys up against the wall

Old men shuffle tickets with a wink and a cheer

Raise your glass, the raffle’s here!

At the meat raffle, clap your hands, let’s go

Sausage, bacon, chicken — all in a row

It ain’t Vegas, but the band plays fine

And a half of beef makes the night shine!

At the café in town, hear that sound

Polka squeezebox spinnin’ round and round

Grandma’s dancin’, kids stomp their feet

Prayin’ for a roast, oh, what a treat!

At the meat raffle, clap your hands, let’s go

Sausage, bacon, chicken — all in a row

It ain’t Vegas, but the band plays fine

And a half of beef makes the night shine!

(Oom-pah, oom-pah, oom-pah-pah!)

“Who wants the ribs?” — crowd shouts “Me, I do!”

“Who wants the ham?” — crowd shouts “The guy in blue!”

Keep your casinos, keep your high-stakes game

We dance for pork chops just the same!

At the meat raffle, clap your hands, let’s go

Sausage, bacon, chicken — all in a row

It ain’t Vegas, but the band plays fine

And a half of beef makes the night shine!

Polka on home with your prize so sweet

Nothing beats a raffle full of meat!

written & produced by Jason Spiess

