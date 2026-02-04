On February 4, 2026, the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with U.S. energy major Chevron and Qatar-based UCC Holding (a subsidiary of Power International Holding) to explore and develop Syria’s first offshore oil and gas field in its territorial waters. This non-binding initial agreement focuses on evaluating potential hydrocarbon resources in the gas-rich Levant Basin, a region in the eastern Mediterranean that lies between major discoveries in Israel, Egypt, and Cyprus. The signing took place in Damascus, attended by U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, highlighting U.S. facilitation of the deal as part of broader efforts to support Syria’s post-conflict economic recovery.

Historical Context and Syria’s Energy Sector

Syria’s oil and gas industry was once a cornerstone of its economy. Prior to the civil war that erupted in 2011 following protests against President Bashar al-Assad, the country produced around 380,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), with exports—primarily to Europe—generating over $3 billion annually and accounting for about 25% of government revenues. The nearly 15-year conflict devastated the sector, reducing output to a fraction of pre-war levels due to infrastructure damage, international sanctions, and loss of control over key fields in the northeast and east. Offshore exploration has been virtually nonexistent; a 2013 deal with Russia’s Soyuzneftegaz was abandoned in 2015 amid escalating violence.

The political landscape shifted dramatically in December 2024 when Assad’s regime was ousted, leading to a new transitional government under President Ahmad al-Sharaa. This change has opened doors for foreign investment, with Syrian forces recently regaining control of oil-rich areas in the northeast from Kurdish-led groups, potentially enabling onshore development alongside this offshore push. The new authorities are prioritizing energy revival to address chronic shortages, including electricity blackouts, by attracting international partners and securing imports (e.g., gas from Azerbaijan and Qatar via pipelines through Turkey and Jordan). Recent deals include MoUs with ConocoPhillips and UAE’s Dana Gas for onshore gas upgrades, signaling a broader “energy reset.”

Details of the Deal and Timeline

SPC CEO Youssef Kabalawi hailed the MoU as “the most important” in Syria’s offshore history, emphasizing its role in bolstering the national economy through strategic partnerships. The agreement covers offshore exploration, resource development, and wider investment in the energy sector. Kabalawi indicated that mobilization and initial drilling could begin before summer 2026, with full access to potential gas reserves estimated to take up to four years. While specific reserve estimates aren’t public yet, the Levant Basin’s proximity to fields like Israel’s Leviathan (22 trillion cubic feet of gas) and Egypt’s Zohr (30 trillion cubic feet) suggests significant potential for Syria.

Chevron, one of the world’s largest oil companies with expertise in offshore projects (e.g., in the Gulf of Mexico and Australia), confirmed the MoU aims to “assess exploration” opportunities. UCC Holding, a Qatari conglomerate involved in infrastructure and energy, brings regional ties and financing capabilities. This collaboration aligns with Qatar’s growing role in Middle East energy diplomacy, including recent gas supply deals to Syria.

Geopolitical and Economic Implications

The deal represents a milestone in Syria’s reconstruction, potentially attracting billions in foreign direct investment and creating jobs in a war-torn economy where unemployment exceeds 50% and inflation is rampant. It could boost Syria’s energy independence, reduce reliance on imports, and generate export revenues to fund rebuilding efforts estimated at $400-500 billion. Geopolitically, U.S. involvement—despite past sanctions under the Caesar Act—signals a thaw in relations with the new government, possibly paving the way for sanction relief and normalized ties. Qatar’s participation underscores Gulf states’ interest in stabilizing Syria to counter Iranian influence and foster regional energy cooperation.

However, challenges remain: Technical hurdles in unexplored waters, lingering security risks, environmental concerns, and the need for advanced seismic surveys and drilling rigs. Public reactions on platforms like X highlight optimism, with analysts noting bullish signals for oil markets and energy stocks. Experts like Charles Lister describe it as a “major” U.S.-facilitated step.

Overall, this MoU is a cautious but symbolic entry for Western firms into Syria’s energy sector, potentially reshaping the country’s economic trajectory while navigating complex regional dynamics.

