While most of the Top Hat Creamery crew in Lincoln, Illinois, was getting dressed up for homecoming, one of their own was suiting up for something far different. Sydnee — better known on the track as “Syd Vicious” — climbed into her dragster at Midstate Dragway and drove straight into the winner’s circle.

She brought home a $500 victory check and a moment the whole shop is still celebrating.

“When she’s not scooping with us, she spends her weekends racing dragsters,” the shop posted on Facebook. “We love cheering on our crew beyond the scoop counter, and we’re so proud of you, Sydnee.”

That pride is part of what makes Top Hat Creamery more than just an ice cream shop. Opened in June 2019 by Lisa Mestinsek and her family, the business sits in the historic Arcade Building at 513 Pulaski Street, right on the Logan County Courthouse Square. Locals often call the block “Lincoln’s Trifecta” — Top Hat, neighboring Guzzardo’s Italian Villa, and Spirited Republic all within steps of each other.

Inside the Arcade, the red “ICE CREAM” sign with its classic top hat logo hangs above the door. Guests find generous hand-scooped flavors, soft serve, dairy- and gluten-free Dole Whip, shakes, malts, seasonal warm treats, and the occasional Lotus drink or acai bowl. The staff is known for friendly service and treating regulars like family.

That same family spirit shows up in how the shop supports its people. Sydnee’s win is just the latest example. The team doesn’t just clock in to scoop ice cream — they show up for each other on the track, at homecoming, and in the everyday moments that make a small downtown business feel like home.

As the weather cools, Top Hat is already looking ahead to the holidays. Their festive Advent Calendar boxes ($39.99, available by preorder through November 9) include 23 two-ounce scoops, daily riddles to guess the flavors, mini spoons, a cup of sprinkles, and a token for a free full scoop. Pickup runs November 24, 25, 27, or 28.

From dragstrip victories to holiday riddles, Top Hat Creamery keeps proving that the best scoops come with a story. And in Lincoln, Illinois, the best stories are the ones shared over ice cream — whether you’re celebrating a race win or simply stopping by after dinner on the square.

The Crude Life is a sponsor and supporter of the Route 66 Americana Archive and Frequency 66.

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