As geopolitical tensions continue to ripple through global energy markets, consumers across the United States are beginning to feel the impact in ways that go far beyond the gas pump. In a recent interview with Tim Miller on The Bulwark, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan broke down the growing instability surrounding oil markets, refinery bottlenecks, and why Midwestern motorists are seeing some of the sharpest fuel price spikes in the country.

According to De Haan, recent drone attacks tied to Iran and disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz have intensified uncertainty across the global oil supply chain. Brent crude surged past $119 per barrel during the interview, a sign that markets remain highly reactive to escalating tensions and infrastructure threats.

“The psychology of the market matters,” De Haan explained. “Even a handful of attacks can create uncertainty, and uncertainty drives prices higher.”

For many Americans, terms like Brent crude, WTI, diesel spreads, and futures contracts can feel overwhelming. De Haan simplified the difference: Brent crude acts as a global benchmark tied to waterborne oil deliveries, while WTI (West Texas Intermediate) reflects oil delivered domestically through hubs like Cushing, Oklahoma.

The key takeaway? Oil is a global commodity.

“Oil can be loaded onto a ship and sold anywhere in the world,” he said. “If a company gets a higher bid overseas, that oil leaves the United States. That’s why domestic production alone doesn’t guarantee lower prices at home.”

That reality is becoming increasingly visible as U.S. oil exports continue climbing while domestic fuel costs rise simultaneously. De Haan noted that record exports are helping meet global demand, but they also tighten domestic supply and increase competition for available barrels.

The situation becomes even more complicated when refinery outages enter the picture.

In the Great Lakes region and Midwest, multiple refineries are undergoing maintenance or experiencing operational issues. De Haan said those disruptions have caused gasoline prices in some areas to jump nearly a dollar in a single week.

“A lot of people focus only on crude oil prices,” he said. “But if you don’t have the refining capacity to process that oil into gasoline or diesel, prices can surge quickly.”

California may soon face similar challenges. The permanent shutdown of two refineries on the West Coast has increased dependence on imported refined products, including jet fuel.

Beyond gasoline, De Haan warned that diesel may become the most important fuel to watch in the months ahead. Diesel powers trucks, trains, tractors, and much of the freight infrastructure responsible for moving food and consumer goods throughout the economy.

“Everything moves on diesel,” he said. “Consumers haven’t fully felt that impact yet, but they will.”

Higher diesel prices are expected to eventually show up in grocery store prices, airline tickets, shipping costs, and broader inflation metrics. De Haan pointed specifically to summer travel and holiday food purchases as areas where consumers may soon notice “sticker shock.”

One of the more sobering parts of the discussion centered on recovery timelines. De Haan estimated that for every day major shipping lanes remain disrupted, it could take a week or longer for global inventories to fully recover.

With more than a billion barrels of oil effectively delayed or blocked during the ongoing tensions, he believes the market may not return to pre-conflict pricing for more than a year — even if conditions improve quickly.

“There will eventually be a correction if shipping lanes reopen,” he said. “But rebuilding inventories and restoring market confidence could take a very long time.”

For the oil and gas industry, the current environment highlights the interconnected nature of global supply chains, refining capacity, geopolitical stability, and consumer economics. It also reinforces a reality energy professionals have long understood: energy markets do not operate in isolation.

From upstream production to refinery throughput and international shipping lanes, every link in the chain matters.

And right now, every link is under pressure.

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