Sunrise Oilfield Supply announced the acquisition of Morris Pump & Supply effective November 1st, 2026, a trusted, locally owned provider of oilfield equipment and downhole pump repair services based in Russell, Kansas.

The acquisition adds an 11th retail and service location to Sunrise Oilfield Supply’s growing network across Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and North Dakota. Establishing a physical presence in Russell fills a key geographic corridor for Sunrise, enhancing regional delivery, inventory availability, and field support across central and western Kansas.



Morris Pump & Supply traces its deep roots in Russell back through generations of industry service. The Morris family has been actively involved in the oil and gas sector since the late 1980s. In 2006, Russell natives Matt and Mark Morris acquired Leo’s Pump and Supply from founder Leo Herbel, building the business into a cornerstone resource for area producers.



To ensure continuous, seamless service for longstanding customers, Matt and Mark Morris will remain actively engaged with Sunrise through a six-month transition period concluding at the end of April 2027.

“We want to thank our customers across the region for their loyalty and partnership over the past twenty years,” said Matt and Mark Morris. “Sunrise shares our commitment to local service and dependable field support. We look forward to working closely with their team over the coming months to guarantee a smooth transition for our customers and community.”



As part of the acquisition, Ryan Feil, who joined Morris Pump & Supply in 2019, will transition to Sunrise full-time as Pump Shop Manager. Feil brings more than 14 years of specialized expertise in downhole pump repair, ensuring customers retain the trusted mechanical service and technical know-how they depend on daily.



Founded in 1980, Sunrise Oilfield Supply has steadily expanded by partnering with high-reputation, family-operated supply businesses whose owners are planning exit and succession strategies.

“Our growth strategy centers on identifying well-respected companies built by great people who share our work ethic,” said Mike Reed of Sunrise Oilfield Supply. “Morris Pump & Supply fits that standard perfectly. Our mission has always been to ‘Do it at Sunrise,’ reflecting the dedication, early mornings, and resilience of the oil and gas community. We are proud to invest in Russell and look forward to serving local operators for decades to come.”

The Crude Life Content Network

Primary Website

Follow on YouTube

Follow on Facebook

Follow on LinkedIn

The Crude Life LinkedIn

The Founder of The Crude Life – Jason Spiess LinkedIn

The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

Trusted Interviews. Industry Experts.



